‘We’re a threat to their corrupt system’: Talarico’s primary upset has ‘billionaire mega-donors’ in a panic

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is feeling pretty good after clinching his party’s primary, delivering a defiant and hopeful speech. He’s clearly energized by the win, and honestly, you can feel the excitement coming through his words.

Recommended Videos

“The number of Texans who have never voted before but showed up in this election is unprecedented,” Talarico declared in his post-victory speech, as reported by The Hill. He also pointed out the unprecedented number of independents and Republicans who crossed over to vote in the Democratic primary. “There is something happening in Texas,” he said, adding that “The people of this state have given this country a little bit of hope, and a little bit of hope is a dangerous thing.”

Talarico made it clear that his campaign isn’t just about beating an individual politician or a specific party. “It doesn’t matter what happens in this Republican runoff, we already know who we’re running against: the billionaire mega-donors and their corrupt political system,” he stated. For Talarico, it’s about challenging “the broken system and the powerful people who broke it.”

Talarico believes these powerful figures are “scared of the movement we are building” and will throw everything they have at his campaign

He also anticipates the mudslinging that’s probably coming his way. Talarico expects to be called a “radical leftist,” a “fake Christian,” and for his movement to be labeled “un-Texan” and “un-American.” He even predicts they’ll call his campaign a “threat.” His response to that is pretty direct and, in my opinion, awesome: “The only truth is, we are a threat. We’re a threat to their corrupt system.”

This victory is a big deal, especially since it was a nationally watched race where Talarico bested Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Democrats have been trying to nab statewide wins in the Lone Star State for quite a while, often without much luck. However, things seem to be shifting a bit. The party has seen some recent electoral successes, and current polling looks promising. Democrats are actually leading in a generic congressional ballot average by almost 6 points.

James Talarico gives defiant victory party speech: ‘There is something happening in Texas’https://t.co/pBvqzcvKlF — The Hill (@thehill) March 5, 2026

If Democrats manage to win both the House and the Senate in the November midterm elections, it could dramatically change the political landscape. They would likely form a strong defense against the aggressive policy-making of President Trump’s administration, which has largely operated without much opposition from the current Republican-led Congress.

On the Republican side, the primary race for Senate is still up in the air and heading to a runoff. Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn will face off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on May 26. While that battle plays out, Talarico remains focused on his perceived true adversaries. He’s not waiting to see who emerges from the Republican contest, he’s already declared his fight is against the systemic issues he believes are holding Texas back.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy