Trump mocked Keir Starmer as “not Churchill,” and the prime minister’s furious response just escalated the clash

President Donald Trump has sparked a diplomatic clash with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer after reportedly dismissing him as “not Winston Churchill” amid tensions over the ongoing Iran conflict. The remark surfaced as questions grew about Britain’s decision not to allow US forces to launch initial strikes from British bases.

The dispute quickly became a political flashpoint in London. As first highlighted by The Guardian, Starmer pushed back strongly against the focus on Trump’s comments while defending the UK’s broader role in the crisis.

Instead of escalating the rhetoric, Starmer argued the real focus should be on Britain’s military cooperation with the United States and the evacuation of UK nationals from the Middle East. He told Parliament that obsessing over Trump’s latest remarks misses the reality of how the two countries are working together during the conflict.

The issue erupted during prime minister’s questions when opposition leader Kemi Badenoch accused Starmer of mishandling the situation. Badenoch argued that the US had been left to strike Iranian targets alone despite Iran-linked attacks targeting British forces.

“Our bases have already been attacked. Iran is trying to kill our servicemen and women,” Badenoch told MPs. She also pressed the prime minister over why additional defense spending had not been released while British personnel faced potential threats in the region.

Starmer responded by defending his decision not to commit the UK to military action without clear legal justification and a defined strategy. He told Parliament he was not prepared to send Britain into a war unless he was satisfied there was both a lawful basis and a viable operational plan.

The prime minister also emphasized that the government’s immediate priority was evacuating British citizens from the region as fighting intensified. A charter flight carrying British nationals was scheduled to depart Oman at 11:00 PM local time, with two additional evacuation flights expected to follow in the coming days.

More than 1,000 British nationals had already returned to the UK by Tuesday, even as US and Israeli strikes against Iranian targets continued and Tehran launched attacks across the region. Eight additional commercial flights were also scheduled to depart the United Arab Emirates for the UK the same day.

Starmer stressed that the UK remains deeply involved in regional defense operations alongside the United States. British forces have been deployed for weeks, including fighter jets, radar systems, ground-based air defenses, and counter drone systems.

“The American planes are operating out of British bases. That is the special relationship in action,” Starmer told MPs, as Trump on UK alliance continued to draw attention in Washington and London. He added that British jets have been intercepting drones and missiles to protect US forces operating from joint bases across the region.

Royal Air Force Typhoons and F-35 jets have been conducting missions since Saturday across the Middle East and from bases in Cyprus. Overnight operations included Typhoons defending Qatar while F-35s provided protection for other regional partners.

Additional deployments are also underway. Wildcat helicopters equipped with anti drone capabilities are expected to arrive in Cyprus this week, while the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon is scheduled to sail from Portsmouth to the Mediterranean.

The conflict has already reached British installations. A suspected Iranian drone struck the RAF base at Akrotiri in Cyprus overnight Sunday, causing minimal damage and no casualties, with wider discussion of AI in Iran strikes unfolding alongside the rapid pace of operations. Cypriot authorities also confirmed two additional drones heading toward the base were intercepted on Monday, with another alert issued Wednesday morning.

