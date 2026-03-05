Stephen A Smith takes a shot at Zion Williamson’s weight, then the Pelicans hit back with a savage move that made him crash out

Stephen A. Smith and his strong commentary are well known in the sports scene, but sometimes he just unleashes words that stir up new controversy. Smith, whose bizarre 2028 presidential bid hit a snag, seems to be getting into a new conflict this week with the New Orleans Pelicans after he made some controversial remarks about their upcoming star, Zion Williamson. Later, he declared that the Pelicans asked him for that.

According to Clutch Points, Zion Williamson is out for the Pelicans due to a foot injury, and Stephen A. Smith, instead of sympathizing with the player, added sharp opinions. He made a bold statement that Zion’s foot injury is due to his habit of overeating, and then went on to claim that the Pelicans “encouraged” him to “get on the a**” of Williamson about his weight. His claim about Pelican’s gives this situation an unexpected twist.

But Pelicans, on the other hand, answered him by posting a video tweet of Stephen’s popular bloopers from his playing time with a caption, “Stick to solitaire, Stephen.” Later, Stephen was fired up by the team’s ridiculous response and warned them of the consequences when he’ll discuss them on his show, The First Take. This response reflects his anger at the organization’s remarks.

LeBron James comes to Zion Williamson’s defense following Stephen A Smith’s weight remarks

Even though Stephen is adamant that Pelican made a wrong move on him, the players are showing their support for Williamson. Recently, LeBron James met Zion during the match with the Pelicans and showed his support for Williamson, clarifying that this media fiasco against the athlete is not based on truth. LeBron James hugged him and even mentioned Stephen A’s comments, saying, “Fu*k all that B.S. about Stephen A.”

Stick to solitaire Stephen pic.twitter.com/1hBtJThJdx — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 3, 2026

​Speaking of LeBron, Smith has also recently criticized the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest as lackluster, blaming James for not participating despite his past hype. He noted James’ impressive warm-up dunks built fan expectations that went unmet. This suggests that Zion is not the only player that the TV personality has called out in a while.

Pulling out stuff from a decade, two decades, three decades ago, ???? No problem. See y’all tomorrow on @FirstTake. Remember one thing: YOU ASKED FOR THiS!!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 3, 2026

Smith’s sharp comments could spark debate about his insensitivity towards players. With four-time champion LeBron breaking the silence over his words, and the Pelicans themselves responding to Stephen, it looks like he is not currently viewed favorably by Williamson or others involved. It is yet to be seen how Stephen A. responds to the Pelicans’ sarcastic take, but as things stand, his words are getting him scrutinized by players and their teams alike.

