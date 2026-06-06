The Simpsons writer who predicted Trump in 2000 is now running for president, and his first rally had 30 people, Darth Vader, and Uncle Sam

Dan Greaney, a veteran writer for The Simpsons, officially launched his bid for the 2028 US presidential election at a park overlooking the Silver Lake Reservoir in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. The crowd was modest, totaling around 30 people, but the message Greaney delivered was earnest. Among those in attendance were a man dressed as Darth Vader and another as Uncle Sam.

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Greaney is the writer behind the 2000 episode “Bart to the Future,” in which Lisa Simpson becomes president and tells advisers, “As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.” As first reported by Wired, the line earned Greaney a reputation as a prophet of sorts once Trump reached the White House. Greaney has said the joke was meant as a warning, pitched because it felt consistent with a vision of America going insane.

Standing at a lectern in front of a row of American flags, Greaney opened with “My fellow Americans,” before adding, “Yeah, let’s go with that. It’s a classic.” Beyond his work in television, Greaney has a background in journalism, law, and served as president of the Harvard Lampoon. Despite the comic framing of his kickoff, he was quick to stress that the campaign is a serious act of conscience.

Greaney is running as a progressive Republican, with a platform that includes expanding the Supreme Court

“It’s not a joke,” Greaney told the crowd, which was largely made up of friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry. He said he believes democracy is under attack, citing what he described as a rogue Supreme Court, a lawless president, and the influence of billionaire cliques. The show’s long-running reputation for predicting real-world events has followed Greaney into this campaign, with TikTokers recently debating another Simpsons episode as a possible real-world forecast.

Dan Greaney, The Simpsons writer who accidentally prophesied Trump would become president of the United States, is now making his own 2028 bid for the White House. https://t.co/oMYspjymE5 — Rolling Stone UK (@RollingStoneUK) May 31, 2026

Greaney is running as a progressive Republican in the tradition of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt. His platform includes expanding the Supreme Court to 13 justices, reforming the judicial branch to limit its power, and investigating corruption among sitting justices.

Amid broader debates over SCOTUS’ recent rulings on voting rights, Greaney is also calling for a constitutional amendment to repeal Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. His other policy goals include universal health care, a Green New Deal, and expanded access to affordable housing. He also vowed to refuse corporate PAC money, though he quipped that it isn’t exactly pouring in.

The campaign is being directed by Mieke Marple, an artist and writer who has been friends with Greaney for 15 years. She said she got involved because she saw potential for the campaign to resonate with people and argued that artists often take unexpected things seriously to stir people’s hearts.

Greaney acknowledged that he is still getting the hang of campaigning and had hoped for a better turnout based on his social media messaging. He plans to launch a podcast featuring guests with political experience to help him navigate the road ahead.

He told the crowd, “I love a big swing. I love a big project.” He also expressed interest in reaching Republicans who feel alienated by MAGA extremism and might be looking for a different kind of leadership.

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