TikTokers are convinced The Simpsons predicted the hantavirus cruise ship, but the episode they’re quoting tells a very different story

Whenever a major news event breaks, the internet immediately starts combing through decades of The Simpsons to see if the show called it. This time, people are convinced the series predicted the hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius. As highlighted by BroBible, the connection falls apart once you actually look at the episode in question.

Recommended Videos

The Andes virus is a strain of hantavirus, a group of viruses typically carried by rodents. While human-to-human transmission is rare, it has been documented in cases involving the Andes virus through close and prolonged contact. According to the World Health Organization, infection can lead to hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, or HCPS, a severe respiratory illness with a fatality rate as high as 50 percent. When reports linking cases to the MV Hondius began circulating, the internet quickly turned its attention to the long-running cartoon.

One TikTok video, which has garnered over 5.1 million views, features user @itsmccartyo6 asking which episode covered a hantavirus outbreak so viewers could see what might happen next. Commenters pointed to season 23, episode 19, titled “A Totally Fun Thing Bart Will Never Do Again,” sharing clips of a general announcing a spreading virus and a ship captain describing the situation as a plague.

The episode is about a prank, not a real outbreak

If you look closely at the episode, the connection falls apart quickly. The virus featured in the show was entirely fake. In that storyline, Bart fabricates a global viral outbreak just to extend his cruise ship vacation, meaning there was no real illness depicted and no actual spread. The outcomes were also different: in the show, guests are kept on the ship indefinitely, while in the real-life MV Hondius situation, a British passenger who disembarked early went unaccounted for as health officials worked to trace all former passengers, and others were docked in Spain before being repatriated under medical supervision.

It is easy to see why people look for these connections. The creators have noted that with a show running for over 35 years, it is almost inevitable that some plot points will mirror real-world events by sheer coincidence. The reality of cruise ship health is far more straightforward than any cartoon plot: large groups of people in confined spaces sharing food and drink create a known environment for viral outbreaks. The CDC maintains a dedicated website to track gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on ships, and as of May 11, 2026, four such outbreaks had already been recorded since the start of the year.

Hantaviruses are zoonotic, naturally infecting rodents and only occasionally passing to humans through contact with urine, droppings, or saliva. Preventing infection is largely about managing your environment, which means keeping spaces clean, sealing rodent entry points, and never dry sweeping or vacuuming droppings, as that can aerosolize the virus. A hantavirus survivor described the illness as like hell on earth, and medical experts stress that early care is critical given how closely early symptoms such as fever, headache, and muscle aches resemble other respiratory illnesses.

There is no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment for hantavirus, so medical care focuses on managing respiratory and cardiac complications. Public health guidance, not cartoon episode guides, remains the most reliable source of information for anyone monitoring this situation.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy