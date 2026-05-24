MAGA influencers are flying to Los Angeles to illegally vote for Spencer Pratt, and posting their faces online doing it

Several content creators have announced on TikTok and other social media platforms that they plan to travel to Los Angeles from out of state to cast ballots in the upcoming mayoral election for Republican candidate Spencer Pratt. Officials in Los Angeles are on high alert, warning that this coordinated effort could disrupt the voting process and potentially call into question the validity of the election results.

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According to Meidas News, the trend appears to have started as a joke but has gained momentum among MAGA influencers and their followers, who seem to believe that California’s lack of a voter ID requirement means anyone can vote without identification. However, that is not accurate. California does not require a physical photo ID at the polling place, but strict voter identification standards are still in place to make sure every ballot cast is legitimate.

Voters must be registered with their Social Security Number and a California address in their voting precinct before the election. When they arrive at the polling location, their names are checked against the voter registration list. If a voter’s name does not appear on the list, they are given a provisional ballot so their voting status can be verified by the elections office before the vote is counted.

Illegal voting in California can result in up to three years in prison

If a voter is found not to be registered, their vote will be thrown out entirely. And if someone tries to vote fraudulently in another person’s name who is registered in that precinct, their vote will also be discarded, and they could face up to three years in prison.

The risks clearly outweigh any potential reward, which is why voter fraud cases number only in the tens each election cycle. It would take tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of successful fraudulent votes to actually change the results of the L.A. mayoral race.

Ironically, by trying to prove that voting in California is insecure, these influencers may end up learning just how secure the system actually is. This is not the first time MAGA’s loyalty has been put to the test, as divisions within the movement have grown in recent months. What makes this situation even more striking is that many of these people are openly posting their faces online while announcing their clear intent to commit a felony.

Spencer Pratt, the Republican mayoral candidate at the center of this controversy, has spoken publicly about his concerns over election integrity in California. As a former reality star now running for office, Pratt has positioned himself as a candidate for all Angelenos, regardless of party affiliation. His campaign has focused on distancing itself from traditional party politics, though that message does not appear to be reaching all of his supporters, reports TMZ.

His mayoral bid has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, whose own policy decisions have recently drawn scrutiny from within his base, including how Trump reversed his stance on Chinese farmland purchases. In a recent video, Pratt shared his concerns about election integrity in California, though those comments do not appear to have discouraged his supporters from planning the illegal voting effort.

Los Angeles officials are continuing to monitor the situation closely as the mayoral election approaches. They are expected to take steps to prevent any disruptions and ensure that every eligible voter can cast their ballot without interference. Provisional ballots and cross-checked voter rolls remain key tools in keeping the process secure, and officials have made it clear that fraudulent votes will not be counted.

The videos posted by these influencers serve as a reminder of how misinformation about the voting process can spread quickly and encourage people to take illegal action. As the election draws closer, both officials and voters will be watching carefully to see how the situation unfolds and whether any of those who announced their plans actually follow through.

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