Pennsylvania homeowner says he’s facing a $15,000 fine after his contractor allegedly dumped his bathroom debris in a wildlife reserve

A Pennsylvania homeowner says he is facing a $15,000 fine after his contractor allegedly dumped two tons of construction waste into a protected wildlife reserve. The dumped debris included old tiles, drywall, and plumbing fixtures. The homeowner shared his account on Reddit, where he posts under the username 1NoodleMage.

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According to the Reddit post, the homeowner hired a contractor to tear out his master bathroom. The job took three days, and the contractor gave what seemed like a fair price at the time. After getting the first part of the payment, the contractor disappeared, the homeowner said.

That left him with more than just an unfinished bathroom to deal with. Investigators found the dumped debris in the wildlife reserve, and the homeowner said the state environmental protection agency traced the waste back to him. He is now the one being asked to pay the fine.

Investigators traced the dumped waste back to the homeowner

The homeowner explained how the agency connected the waste to him, according to The Nerd Stash. “Investigators found a broken shipping box mixed in with the bathroom trash that still had my name and home address taped to it,” he wrote on Reddit.

The homeowner said he has almost no information about the contractor now. “I called the phone number the contractor gave me, and it is completely disconnected. I looked up his business name, and the state has no record of it,” he wrote. With no legitimate business to hold responsible, he said the state is looking to him to pay the $15,000 fine.

The homeowner said he chose this contractor because the price was lower than other offers. “His quote was only about 20% cheaper than others, so it did not seem like a red flag to me. I was just trying to save money,” he shared. Other reports show how people can also lose money to online payment scams.

The homeowner said he is now trying to find a way out of the legal problem. He is hoping a private investigator might help, though he admits that finding the contractor with only a disconnected number and a fake business name is unlikely. He is left waiting to see if he can prove he was not responsible, or if he will have to pay for the contractor’s alleged actions.

Many people on Reddit reacted to the post, with some pointing to the lack of research before hiring. One commenter wrote, “And this is why you should always ask a contractor to have you named as an additional insured on their liability insurance policy.” Another person wrote, “You hired a handybro, not a contractor. If you’d hired a contractor, you wouldn’t be in this position.”Some commenters suggested the homeowner hire a lawyer to deal with the fine.

One user offered blunt advice: “Absolutely consult with a lawyer.” Another commenter suggested, “This is lawyer territory, and do not make any more admissions until you hire one. Just because a bureaucrat tells you that you’re criminally responsible for someone else’s actions doesn’t make it true.” Another recent report out of Pennsylvania also gained attention online.

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