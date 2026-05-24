‘Go home to mum’: Trump rally in New York turns ugly as supporters curse out protesters calling the president a war criminal

President Donald Trump held a rally in Suffern, New York, but the event quickly turned tense as supporters clashed with protesters. The verbal exchanges were captured on social media, showing the heated atmosphere at the event. Protesters interrupted Trump several times, holding signs and shouting slogans against his policies, particularly on immigration and the war in Iran.

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The first incident happened when Trump introduced Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is running for New York governor. A protester shouted, “You should be ashamed of yourself! You should be ashamed of yourself!!” but was quickly drowned out by the crowd’s boos and shouts of “Screw you! SIT DOWN! SIT DOWN! SHUT UP!” The exchange was followed by a chant of “USA! USA!” as Trump’s supporters continued to shout down the protester.

According to Mediaite, the second incident happened about 20 minutes later, when a different protester interrupted Trump’s speech, shouting, “Donald Trump! You’re separating families!” Trump responded by telling the protester to “go home to mom!” and the crowd erupted in a chorus of “F**K YOU!” One protester also held a sign that read “War Criminal,” which sparked a strong reaction from the crowd.

Trump’s economic message is struggling to connect with voters despite his continued push

Despite the tense atmosphere, Trump used the rally to promote his economic agenda, particularly the quadrupling of the deduction for state and local taxes. He appeared with Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who is up for reelection in a closely watched House race.

Trump claimed that he and his party had worked to slash taxes and increase take-home pay, while Democrats opposed the effort at every turn. Reports have also emerged separately about Trump’s proposed alliance with China and Russia against a common enemy, adding another layer to his already controversial foreign policy moves.

“Go home to mom.”



“His mom’s watching on television right now and she’s loving it.”



Trump immediately taps into 2016 energy upon stepping foot in New York. pic.twitter.com/lsB6xM0Cwq — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 23, 2026

However, recent polling suggests his economic message is not landing well with voters. An AP-NORC poll found that only about one-third of U.S. adults approve of how Trump is handling the economy, down slightly from 40% at the start of his second term, per AP News. Democrats argue that Trump’s policies are disastrous for working families, while critics say the tax cuts have particularly favored the wealthy and large corporations rather than everyday workers.

a demonstrator is removed from the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Znqz7e56Ga — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2026

Lawler has chosen to embrace Trump’s presidency, hoping to energize Republican voters and turn out his base ahead of the midterms. He is running in a closely watched race, and his decision to align with Trump is seen as a calculated move to appeal to the Republican base in his district.

🚨 JUST NOW: Trump-endorsed New York governor candidate Bruce Blakeman STORMS the stage and GOES OFF



"The greatest president in my lifetime! We will save New York as President Trump has saved America! Because we will fight, fight, fight!" pic.twitter.com/p7eQYsR6Ay — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 22, 2026

Trump remains committed to his economic agenda and claims his policies have led to a strong economy, but many argue that ordinary Americans are not feeling the benefits on the ground. The rally was part of Trump’s broader effort to push his economic message as the midterms draw closer. Whether that message will resonate with enough voters remains to be seen, especially with approval numbers on the economy running as low as they currently are.

The gap between what Trump is claiming and what polls are showing continues to be a problem for his party heading into the election season. As things stand, the divisions on display at the Suffern rally reflect a wider pattern seen at Trump events in recent times.

Supporters and opponents are deeply entrenched in their positions, with little sign of middle ground on either side. Trump has also been making headlines beyond politics, with a viral animal lookalike spotted in Bangladesh drawing widespread attention and amusement online.

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