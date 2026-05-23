An albino buffalo in Bangladesh is going viral on the internet because it looks strikingly like US President Donald Trump. The animal has a strawberry-blonde combover that people are comparing to Trump’s signature hairstyle. It has been nicknamed “Trump” after the owner’s younger brother jokingly made the comparison, and the internet has not stopped talking about it since.

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The four-year-old buffalo lives on a farm in Narayanganj, a town in Bangladesh, and has become a local celebrity, reports the New York Post. People are visiting the farm just to see the animal in person, and it has gained a strong following on social media, with photos and videos spreading widely online. News articles and videos about the buffalo have also been published across multiple platforms.

Despite its fame, the buffalo is set to be slaughtered as part of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival also known as the “feast of the sacrifice.” Its owner, Zia Uddin Mridha, confirmed this. The news has sparked an outpouring of sympathy from animal lovers, who have been sharing their favorite photos and videos of the buffalo online in what seems like a farewell tribute.

The Trump-inspired animal club keeps growing, and the list is stranger than you’d expect

Beyond its viral hairdo, the buffalo is also a rare albino animal, which makes it even more of a prized attraction at the farm. But it is far from the only creature that people have compared to the US President. Trump has been making headlines for many other reasons too, including his bizarre defense of a controversial funding decision that drew sharp criticism from within his own party.

One of the most well-known examples is a tiny moth called Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, which was officially named in 2017. Scientist Vazrick Nazari gave it that name because its yellowish-white head scales resembled Trump’s hair. The species is found in Southern California and Baja California, Mexico, and Nazari said the naming was meant to draw attention to fragile habitats that contain undescribed species.

An albino buffalo nicknamed “Donald Trump” because it has flowing golden hair is to be sacrificed in Bangladesh within days.



The 1,500lb bull, with a blond comb-over has become a star and receives a constant stream of curious visitors, but will be slaughtered, alongside about 12… pic.twitter.com/Z6Ej3J9CNf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 21, 2026

A fossil sea urchin called Tetragramma donaldtrumpi was also named after Trump. According to The Sun, fossil hunter William R. Thompson Jr. discovered it in Texas, in the 110-million-year-old Glen Rose Formation. Thompson said he found five fossils there and chose to name the species to honor the President. The discovery added another unusual entry to the growing list of Trump-named creatures.

A worm-like amphibian from Panama called a caecilian was proposed to be named Dermophis donaldtrumpi after a UK company called EnviroBuild bought the naming rights through a Rainforest Trust auction. The company said it chose the name to mock Trump’s views on climate change, pointing to the caecilian’s poor eyesight and its habit of burrowing underground.

‘Scientists discovered a moth with golden hair & a small penis so they named it after Trump’



‘Best of all? Neopalpa donaldtrumpi can only be found on the coastal border area of the United States and Mexico’https://t.co/RlJVTyZXsQ — RynheartTheReluctant (@TheRynheart) March 24, 2019

There is also the so-called “Trumpapillar,” a flannel moth caterpillar that went viral after it was spotted in the Peruvian Amazon. Its orange-yellow fuzz reminded people of Trump’s hair, and images of it spread quickly across the internet. However, experts warned that similar hairy caterpillars can sting and should not be touched, so people were advised to admire them from a distance.

Southern flannel moth in its larva form, also known as the 'Trumpapillar.' pic.twitter.com/ZeJgxuDnyA — MythoMAGA (@MythoMAGA) December 28, 2025

The Bangladesh buffalo is now the latest addition to this growing list of animals that people have compared to the US President. It is rare, visually striking, and carries a nickname that has captured the attention of people far beyond its home country.

Whether it is all just internet fun or a sign of how deeply Trump’s image has embedded itself in popular culture, the trend does not seem to be slowing down any time soon. Meanwhile, Trump’s real-world policies have had far-reaching consequences, with the energy crisis triggered by Trump’s Iran war now affecting public schools across America.

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