Man splits a $340 dinner bill his girlfriend promised he would cover, then she tells him it was a relationship test he just failed

A man found himself at the center of a dinner dispute after his girlfriend brought two friends along to a meal and quietly told the waiter he would cover the full tab without asking him first. As detailed by the Daily Dot, before they even left the house, the girlfriend laughed and told him not to embarrass her by acting cheap. He took it as a joke.

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At the restaurant, her two friends ordered cocktails, appetizers, and desserts throughout the meal. The man kept his own order modest, as he was actively trying to save money. When the check arrived totaling $340, he made clear to his girlfriend before the waiter reached the table that he would only cover the two of them.

She responded by telling him a “real man” would not make a fuss. He asked the waiter to split the bill four ways anyway, which caused an immediate and uncomfortable silence at the table. Later that night, she revealed the whole evening had been a “relationship test” to see if he was “generous and capable of providing under pressure.”

Reddit sided firmly with the man after he posted his account online

He told his girlfriend he was not interested in being evaluated and that if covering additional guests had been the expectation, it should have been discussed beforehand. Since that night, communication between the two has been almost nonexistent. Her friends have since called him broke and childish.

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He took his story to r/AITA, a subreddit created in 2013 that has grown to 24 million members as of March 2025. The community functions as a space where people share interpersonal conflicts and receive verdicts from other users, typically using tags such as NTA or YTA. Amid coverage of other viral dining disputes, including a viral restaurant complaint that made the rounds on social media, this post drew significant attention in its own right.

The Reddit response was overwhelmingly in the man’s favor. One commenter wrote that the girlfriend was the childish one and told him to run. Another noted that while some cultural expectations around paying on a first date exist, bringing two extra people who then order expensive items without prior agreement is a different matter entirely. A third commenter suggested the friends had likely ordered high-ticket items on purpose. The subreddit’s reach has grown alongside broader trends in social media accountability, not unlike Instagram’s mass account purge that recently put platform authenticity in the spotlight.

The man has not shared further updates on the status of the relationship.

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