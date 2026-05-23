A TikTok doctor just warned people to stop getting excited about the ‘Godzilla of weight loss’ jabs, and his reason is hard to argue with

A doctor on TikTok is urging people to temper their excitement surrounding a new, highly anticipated weight loss injection. The drug, known as retatrutide, has been generating significant buzz for its potential to outperform current market leaders, though the warning highlights a reality that many enthusiasts are overlooking: the long-term safety picture is still incomplete. As detailed by LADbible, the pushback comes as media coverage of the so-called “miracle” medication continues to grow.

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It is easy to see why people are talking about this. Retatrutide has been dubbed the Godzilla of weight loss because it targets three different hormone receptors, a significant step up from the single-receptor targets of more familiar medications. By suppressing appetite and increasing fat burning, it aims to deliver more powerful results than anything currently on the market.

Results from the TRIUMPH-1 Phase 3 clinical trial, announced on May 21, 2026, showed that participants on the 12 mg dose lost an average of 70.3 lbs over 80 weeks. Some participants who continued in a study extension achieved an average weight loss of 85.0 lbs at 104 weeks.

The excitement is outpacing the evidence

Despite these numbers, Dr. Chris Raynor is reminding people that caution is still warranted. The drug remains in clinical trials, which means real-world outcomes are still unknown. Dr. Raynor emphasized that more advanced technology does not always translate to a better overall experience for the patient.

Because these new triple agonists target extra receptors, they add a layer of biological complexity that could lead to unexpected side effects or issues with durability. He advised people to challenge flashy marketing and influencer-driven advice, and to rely instead on regulated medical channels. It is a perspective worth taking seriously, especially given that TikTok’s own track record on health platform credibility has drawn sustained expert skepticism.

The clinical trial data itself confirms that common adverse events including nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and vomiting were present among participants taking retatrutide. While many of these are consistent with other incretin-based therapies, they are factors that patients and doctors will need to weigh carefully.

Popular medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have already demonstrated that even widely embraced weight loss drugs carry real risks and side effects. A stronger, more potent version of these drugs could reasonably bring its own set of complications, and that possibility is at the core of Dr. Raynor’s warning. The broader medical debate over what constitutes safe dietary and pharmacological intervention has also intensified this year, amid new federal dietary guidance that has divided doctors and public health experts.

Professor Ania Jastreboff, the lead investigator on the trial at the Yale School of Medicine, acknowledged that obesity is a chronic disease and that patients deserve treatment options that match the complex biology of their condition. She noted that results were impressive, with nearly all participants seeing clinically meaningful weight reduction. For the patients she works with, she believes retatrutide could be a highly impactful tool.

The gap between a controlled clinical trial and the general public, however, is significant. Eli Lilly and Company is currently evaluating retatrutide across several Phase 3 trials to assess safety and efficacy for conditions including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. It remains an investigational molecule, currently available only to participants in those trials.

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