Jack Massey Welsh walked 100,000 steps in a single day and described what happened to his body in the final 15,000, and it makes for grim reading

You have probably seen fitness app updates from friends bragging about their morning runs, but one YouTuber recently took the daily step goal to an entirely different level. While most people are perfectly happy hitting 10,000 steps, Jack Massey Welsh, who has over 700,000 followers on the platform, decided to add another zero to that number. As detailed by LADbible, he set out to walk 100,000 steps in a single day back in 2025, and the results were brutal.

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It is no secret that content creators often put their physical well-being on the line for the sake of views. Welsh wanted to condense extreme endurance into just 15 hours, 28 minutes, and 22 seconds of nearly non-stop movement. He had already logged 250,000 steps over the course of a week, which he noted caused some surprising changes to his physique, but he clearly was not satisfied with that level of commitment.

Welsh started his day at 6:00 AM. By the 25,000-step mark, he was already feeling the consequences, noting that his back had started to ache and his ankles were getting worse. He described the fatigue as “definitely setting in,” though he believed he could push through.

The body can only absorb so much before it starts to break down

This is a textbook example of what specialists call overuse injuries, often described as the Terrible Too’s: doing too much, too soon, with too little rest. Walking is highly repetitive, and every single step forces the body to absorb up to 1.5 times the walker’s bodyweight. When you push that to 100,000 steps, the cumulative load on the feet and ankles becomes significant. Welsh’s experience draws a similar parallel to a man walking 30,000 miles globally across 27 years, though the physical toll in Welsh’s case was compressed into a single day.

Things only got worse after the 75,000-step mark. Welsh explained that his feet had been aching since around 20,000 steps, but the final 15,000 were the hardest. He noted that every step hurt and that his ankles had swollen to the point where his shoes became noticeably less comfortable.

It is easy to see why. Even under normal circumstances, poorly fitting footwear leads to significant foot pain, and many people already walk in shoes that are too short or too narrow. When feet begin to swell from sustained activity, even a well-fitted pair can quickly cause problems.

By the time Welsh finished, he was so exhausted he could not walk up a small hill to reach his car. Getting his shoes off at home became a challenge in itself. The experience reflects a broader pattern in which creators push past their physical limits for content, not unlike a streamer who died mid-challenge after viewers kept escalating demands.

If you are thinking about increasing your own activity levels, it is important to do so gradually, building up over several weeks rather than targeting a massive goal all at once. Persistent pain, swelling, or redness are warning signs that should not be ignored, as pushing past them can lead to more serious conditions such as plantar fasciitis or bone stress injuries. If pain does not improve after a week or two of rest, seeking medical attention is the right move.

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