‘They can watch it on television’: Trump addresses high NBA Finals ticket prices while confirming his own Game 3 attendance at MSG

According to AP News, President Donald Trump confirmed he will be in the crowd for Game 3 of the NBA Finals this coming Monday at Madison Square Garden. He said he is looking forward to watching the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs in Manhattan. When asked about fans who cannot afford to attend, he offered a brief response.

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Tickets for the game have climbed as high as $8,000 each. When asked about these high costs on Friday, the president offered a simple suggestion for those who cannot pay. “They can watch it on television,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling to Wisconsin for an event with farmers.

He added that the experience is open to everyone at home. “It’s sorta semi-free to watch it on television,” the president said. “That’s the way life goes.” He also said the high demand is a result of the team’s recent success.

Trump noted that if the Knicks were not playing well, “you could go very easily.” The team has struggled for most seasons since they last reached the finals in 1999. Trump has attended several high-profile sporting events during his second term, including the 2025 Super Bowl, the Daytona 500, and the Ryder Cup.

A major part of his reelection campaign was built on the promise to lower inflation and reduce the cost of living for everyday Americans. With midterm elections approaching in November, he is facing growing pressure to deliver on that promise. The war in Iran has added to the difficulty, as it has caused gas prices to rise and global commodities markets to become unstable, raising new concerns about the strength of the economy.

Reporter: The cheapest price for the game you’re going to is $8,000. Everyday Americans can’t afford these sporting events.



Trump: No, but they can watch it on television. It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television. But that’s the way life goes… pic.twitter.com/2xBpsxgmt5 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2026

Trump said he is a fan of the current Knicks roster. He said he watched Game 1, which the team won 105-95 in San Antonio. “I think the Knicks have an amazing team the way they played,” he said. When asked about his favorite players, he named Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. His Knicks fandom drew attention earlier when a New York governor questioned his team knowledge.

He also praised how the team performed in that first game. “Started off slow and it just got stronger and stronger,” he noted. The president also spoke about the discussion surrounding Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. There was some online frustration after Wembanyama stood with his arms crossed during the national anthem before Game 1. Since Wembanyama is French, his own country’s anthem was not being played at the time.

Trump was complimentary of the athlete, saying he “looks like he’s gonna be a great player.” He did not engage with the controversy and said he had not seen the moment himself. “Is that what he did? What did he mean by that?” he asked, before suggesting that reporters ask the player directly. The president’s attendance has drawn political attention too, as the New York mayor set a condition about attending a game alongside Trump.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently said a presidential visit to the finals could be a unifying moment in what he described as “our increasingly divided society.” Silver noted that an appearance like this “creates a sense of connectivity among people” and “creates a sense of belonging, and I feel that every day.” The president is set to be there in person when the series continues on Monday.

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