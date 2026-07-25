Joe Rogan reveals shocking twist after podcast guest was arrested following alleged decapitation killing

Joe Rogan has shared a disturbing story about one of the former guests on The Joe Rogan Experience. During a recent episode with physician Zach Bush, the UFC commentator recalled that a man who once sat across from him in the studio was later arrested in connection with a gruesome killing. The revelation came as the two discussed sociopaths and violent offenders.

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Rogan said the incident happened only weeks after the guest appeared on the podcast. According to him, the man later visited someone he reportedly had a dispute with before the situation turned deadly. The case has since drawn widespread attention because of the shocking allegations and the guest’s unusual backstory.

According to The Guardian, the guest was Sheldon Johnson, who appeared on the show alongside civil rights attorney Josh Dubin, executive director of the Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice. Reflecting on the incident, Rogan said, “He killed a guy and cut his head off,” a characterization based on his own understanding of the case, though Johnson has pleaded not guilty and the charges remain unresolved. Rogan also claimed the alleged attacker tried to flee through a hallway that was covered by surveillance cameras.

What happened after the podcast is almost impossible to believe

Johnson was arrested in March 2024 after investigators linked him to the death of 44-year-old Colin Small. police discovered a human torso inside a storage bin in Small’s Bronx apartment. A head was later found inside a freezer. Officers had first responded to the building for a welfare check after neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man carrying cleaning supplies in and out of the apartment.

According to The New York Post, surveillance footage allegedly showed Johnson leaving a sixth-floor elevator before entering the apartment. Investigators said he was later seen leaving around 2 a.m. with a storage bin after previously carrying a mop and cleaning supplies. Police also alleged Johnson returned to the building wearing different clothes and a blond wig before he was eventually arrested at his Harlem apartment.

Johnson was charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and concealment of a human corpse. He has pleaded not guilty to every charge. At the time he appeared on Rogan’s podcast, Johnson worked as a client advocate at a public defender’s office in Queens after being released from prison in 2019. He had previously served 25 years for a series of armed robberies committed in 1999 and had received a sentence of up to 50 years.

During his appearance on the podcast, Johnson said he decided to turn his life around while behind bars and earned his GED. “I made the decision that I was going to walk away,” he said during the episode.

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