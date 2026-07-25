Bryan Johnson says he’s created a ‘newborn clone’ of himself, and the real reason why is even stranger

Bryan Johnson has taken another unusual step in his quest to slow aging. The longevity influencer revealed that scientists have created what he calls a “newborn clone” using cells from his own blood. While the tiny cluster of cells exists only in a petri dish, Johnson believes it could eventually change how he tests treatments and repairs his body.

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The entrepreneur has already become known for spending millions of dollars on anti-aging efforts. His routine has included using his teenage son’s plasma, taking more than 80 pills each day, and following a strict health program designed to slow the effects of aging. Now he says this latest project could push that mission even further.

According to Dexerto, Johnson announced the development on X and explained that the lab-grown cells may one day help test therapies before he uses them himself. He also believes they could be used to create replacement tissue and even grow organs using his own DNA. Because the cells come from his own body, he said they would be less likely to be rejected than donor organs.

The real purpose behind Bryan Johnson’s ‘newborn clone’ is even more surprising

Johnson admitted that the experiment may not sit well with everyone. “This may be scary to some people,” he wrote while introducing the project. He also claimed the technology could eventually restore damaged organs, improve eyesight and hearing, and even allow younger cells to be injected back into his body.

I just cloned myself…as a newborn



With this clone, I can:



+ become my own blood boy

+ test therapies on the clone

+ grow organs for transplantation

+ develop new treatments

+ inject young cells



This baby-bryan lives in a petri dish for now.



This may be scary to some… pic.twitter.com/Ved8ij9Col — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 21, 2026

Johnson said similar technology is already being tested in clinical trials for Parkinson’s disease by restoring dopamine neurons. He added that researchers are also exploring its potential benefits for heart health and eye conditions.

Johnson explained that scientists first drew blood and extracted his cells. They then applied Yamanaka factors to reset the cells’ epigenetic age to an embryonic-like state. This process created pluripotent stem cells that can develop into many different types of human cells.

He said those pluripotent cells can be turned into hundreds of cell types, including neurons, cardiomyocytes, and retinal cells. Johnson believes this could eventually help rebuild organs one by one. He specifically mentioned the kidneys, liver, lungs, and even damaged skin. He also said aging causes cells to collect epigenetic errors over time, which contribute to disease and declining organ function.

Johnson added that a recent diagnosis of a chronic illness encouraged him to explore new ways to repair and strengthen his body. He described the “newborn clone” as the first step in that broader effort.

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