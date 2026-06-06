‘If you don’t have a salary cap, you don’t have a sport’: President Trump voices support for an MLB salary cap

President Donald Trump is calling for Major League Baseball to bring in a salary cap, saying the sport cannot work well without one. According to CBS News, he shared his view while speaking to political reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday.

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Trump said the league should have made this change a long time ago, pointing out that other professional leagues have already done so successfully. “If you don’t have a salary cap, you don’t have a sport, because they can’t help themselves,” Trump said.

“Football has a salary cap. They should have done it a long time ago.” He added, “It’s shocking, frankly, that they didn’t put a cap on many years ago.” The president appears to view the 1994-95 strike as a missed chance for the league to have dealt with the issue sooner.

League’s labor deal expires this offseason as cap debate intensifies

The topic is gaining attention because the current collective bargaining agreement is set to end this coming offseason. Talks between team owners and the players union are expected to be tough, as the salary cap remains a major point of disagreement. The owners want a cap, while the players union remains strongly against it. Trump has weighed in on a range of issues lately, including his plans for the 2026 midterm elections.

The figures in these proposals are large. Major League Baseball has officially proposed a salary cap of $245.3 million along with a salary floor of $171.2 million. The change would be drastic for some teams. At present, nine teams would be over that proposed cap, and 12 teams would fall under the proposed floor.

For example, the Dodgers are nearly $170 million over the suggested limit, while the Mets and Yankees are also more than $100 million above that mark. At the lower end, teams like the Marlins and Guardians are currently almost $100 million away from the proposed floor.

The players union has come back with a proposal that leaves out a salary cap entirely. They have made clear that a hard cap is a nonstarter for their side. MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer explained their position by focusing on the wider health of the game.

“Our goal is to preserve and improve baseball’s market system, rewarding competition on and off the field,” Meyer said. “Additionally, the players’ proposals provide increased revenue sharing initially guaranteeing every small market club a minimum of $240m in revenue every season.” Player pay has been a recurring topic across the league, as seen in the case of a pitcher who says teams won’t sign him.

Reporter: Do you think it's time for baseball to have a salary cap?



Trump: Don’t they sort of have one?



Reporter: It's a luxury tax threshold, but the teams that have the money are willing to spend it.



Trump: You don't have a salary cap, you don't have a sport… I know so… pic.twitter.com/9wLUjOY1CH — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2026

Meyer also said, “This enhanced revenue sharing includes added protections to ensure clubs prioritize winning over profiteering. Ultimately, our proposals are designed to build upon the incredible momentum and popularity of our sport world-wide.”

The debate comes as the league has seen strong financial success in recent years, setting revenue records season after season. In 2025, the league brought in roughly $12.5 billion, according to estimates by Forbes. With that much money involved, both sides have reason to reach an agreement and avoid a possible work stoppage. The salary cap is expected to remain the biggest story in baseball until a new deal is officially signed.

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