New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has not voted or appeared in public since March, but legislation is being submitted under his name

Representative Tom Kean Jr. has not cast a single vote or made a public appearance since March. Yet The New Republic reports that his office continues to introduce new legislation and post updates as if he were actively working on Capitol Hill.

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The New Jersey Republican remains absent from the House. Even so, his name is still attached to official bills and legislative remarks, creating a disconnect that has left many wondering who is actually doing the work.

On May 29, a bill relating to screening for the pregnancy complication preeclampsia was introduced under his name. He also submitted formal remarks to the Congressional Record this week to mark the 65th anniversary of the Jewish Federation of West Central New Jersey.

Legislation and social media posts continue while questions about his health go unanswered

These actions have happened alongside an active social media presence on X and Instagram. His accounts have recently told followers that he is co-sponsoring a Sikh American antidiscrimination bill, honoring first responders across New Jersey, and joining the Congressional Crypto Caucus.

His team says he is dealing with a personal medical issue. Kean began his absence in March without any initial explanation from his staff. It took several weeks of silence, along with pressure from his own Republican colleagues, for his office to confirm he was managing medical concerns. Reports about his missed votes and reported travel have added to the questions surrounding his absence.

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. hasn’t actually voted in the House or even been seen in public since March, yet he’s introducing and co-sponsoring bills, signing up for the Congressional Crypto Caucus, and submitted remarks to the Congressional Record this week. https://t.co/P7oLfoGct8 pic.twitter.com/KBWLIcXgLf — The New Republic (@newrepublic) June 6, 2026

To this day, the public has no specific information about the nature of these issues, even as his office continues to manage his online presence and his legislative agenda. The situation has drawn criticism from those trying to reach him.

An anonymous New Jersey Democrat who unsuccessfully tried to contact the representative told NBC, “If they’re talking to him and he’s signing off on these things, that’s one thing. If they’re doing it without consulting with him, that’s another. I don’t think the latter is acceptable.”

His absence comes at a notable time given the political situation in New Jersey’s 7th congressional district. Kean, who was first elected to the seat in 2023, won his Republican primary on Tuesday while running unopposed.

He is now set to face Democrat and former Navy helicopter pilot Rebecca Bennett in November. The district is known for being highly competitive. President Donald Trump carried it by one percentage point in 2024, and Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill won it by two points in November. The questions about lawmakers’ finances echo broader debates over scrutiny of congressional stock trades.

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