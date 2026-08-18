A normal school day in Zamboanga turned terrifying within moments after a Grade 9 student allegedly arrived on campus with two pistols and livestreamed parts of a deadly attack. The violence unfolded Tuesday, August 18, at the high school building of Ateneo de Zamboanga University in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga. The suspect was identified as Mohammad Mael Jalani.

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According to the New York Post, hundreds of students were evacuated as police rushed to the campus. One Grade 10 student was killed, and two other people were injured. The suspect later died by suicide.

The attack reportedly began when Jalani entered the building and tried to shoot a teacher. He missed before going to the fourth floor and shooting another student. Unfortunately, this tragedy comes shortly after a California high school ceremony that also ended in gunfire.

It all happened frighteningly fast

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla explained what happened to reporters. He stated, “He entered and started indiscriminately firing, hitting a Grade 10 student at the fourth floor then subsequently went to the fifth floor and jumped from the said building and committed suicide.”

🚨🇵🇭 #Philippines: Two students, including the teenage attacker, died in a shooting at the Ateneo de #Zamboanga University Junior High School in the Philippines.



The attacker was identified as 9th-grade student Mohammad Mael Jalani; he live-streamed the attack on Telegram. pic.twitter.com/aXhl4yKcyk — Newslive 24×7 🅧︎ (@kanpurtak) August 18, 2026

The suspect used a body-worn camera to broadcast snippets of the attack on Facebook Live. Officials are now examining his possible motive.

Secretary Remulla noted, “We’ll look into his gaming history and his chat history so we cannot come up with a complete answer why this happened until we do a complete forensic analysis.”

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso and local police confirmed the suspect died by suicide. The high school facility sits on a secure campus separate from the main university grounds.

National police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said, “Authorities are currently establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident.” He also urged the public to avoid sharing unverified images or videos.

The police chief added, “The police will provide verified information as appropriate and appeals to the public to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports, photos, or videos that may cause unnecessary concern.” He also assured the community that student safety remains a top priority.

The tragedy comes after a June shooting in Tacloban where three students died. Two students aged 14 and 15 were arrested in that case.

Gun violence remains an issue in the Philippines because of the high number of unlicensed firearms. School attacks have historically been rare.

Following the June incident, authorities temporarily blocked the gaming app Gorebox after finding that a suspect was an avid user. The Zamboanga attack also follows a separate school shooting in Thailand where a 14-year-old boy killed several people, including school staff and a young student.

Thailand has one of Asia’s highest gun ownership rates. Its government is now taking steps to restrict firearm access.

For parents and students in Zamboanga, the aftermath remains deeply painful. Law enforcement has urged everyone to stay calm while the investigation continues.

The school administration is working with police to manage the campus. Families have also been given arrangements for safely collecting their children. Parents were left with similar concerns when violence disrupted a Virginia high school graduation ceremony.

As investigators continue examining the suspect’s digital history and other evidence, the community is left searching for answers to a tragedy that shattered an ordinary school day.

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