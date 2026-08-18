Man opens up about his fiancée’s hygiene habits taking a toll on his attraction to her, and the internet is fixated on the graphic details

A 31-year-old man recently shared his frustrations regarding his fiancée on Reddit, sparking a massive reaction from users who are more focused on his graphic descriptions than his relationship struggles, The Daily Dot reported. The man, who has been with his 33-year-old partner for several years, revealed that her hygiene habits are now reaching a breaking point and directly impacting his attraction to her.

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The core of the issue involves his partner’s habit of dealing with phlegm. The poster explained, “She will work them over in her fingers till they are a tight ball of sticky resin.” While he mentioned that he can handle a bit of clutter, this specific behavior has made him feel like he cannot touch anything in their house without worrying about contamination. He noted that he has brought this up numerous times over the years. Although she has made some adjustments, like using paper towels instead of leaving the substance on walls or furniture, he still feels completely uncomfortable.

The tension reached a peak while he was cooking dinner. He spotted more mucus on the kitchen counter, which triggered a realization that these habits are fundamentally changing how he sees his partner. He also expressed deep concern about her handling food with her hands without washing them, particularly when she offers that food to him. It is worth noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explicitly advises washing hands before, during, and after handling food, as well as after coughing or blowing one’s nose.

CDC also emphasizes the importance of keeping kitchen surfaces clean to minimize germs

Both the man and his fiancée are smokers, and he noted that she frequently coughs up phlegm. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking is known to cause respiratory symptoms like a persistent cough and phlegm production.

Following an argument about these habits, his fiancée mentioned that she finds some of his behaviors annoying as well, though she typically chooses not to point out the faults of others. The man stated that he actually encouraged her to be more open, as he prefers to address problems directly.

Rather than offering constructive advice on how to save the relationship, Reddit users were mostly fixated on the visceral details provided in the post. One commenter wrote, “I stopped after ‘boogers,'”, while another user added, “Nobody forced me to keep reading, I did this to myself.”

Others pointed out the irony of the situation, noting that the poster is preparing to purchase a home with someone whose daily habits he finds repulsive. Many commenters used this as an example of why it is essential for couples to have honest discussions about household expectations long before making major life commitments.

As for the poster, he remains stuck in a difficult spot. With a new house on the horizon, he is worried that these same issues will simply follow them into their new living space.

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