A Nashville construction worker named Max is warning people not to buy homes built after 2020. He says builders are putting up houses way too fast, which creates serious quality problems that buyers never see.

According to Bro Bible, Max posted a video on TikTok showing the inside of a new home before the walls were finished. He pointed out several major issues with how the house was built. According to Max, most new houses are finished in just four days, and construction crews don’t even wait for the foundation to properly cure before moving to the next step.

The video shows uneven corners, structural supports that don’t line up correctly, and gaps between wooden pieces that should be tightly connected. Max says all these problems get covered up with cheap drywall, so buyers have no idea what they’re getting. He warns that fast construction doesn’t mean good construction.

Builders are hiding serious structural problems behind finished walls

Max’s main concern is that buyers cannot see these structural issues once the house is complete. He says if you want a home that can survive bad weather like tornadoes, you should avoid newly built houses. The problems he showed would all be invisible once the walls are finished and painted.

Many people online agreed with Max’s observations. One person said, “Buy homes that are from the 1960s but before 2000…. Yes you will have plumbing issues because of old pipping and what not, but the structure of the house will stay forever.”

“As an electrician I approve. The amount of shortcuts in the trade industry from every trade is ungodly. Buy an older home and remodel,” another commented.

First-time buyers are now just 21% of the market, which is a historic low. This means fewer young people can afford to buy homes compared to previous generations. For those exploring alternative options, virtual housing systems work differently than real estate markets. However, the issue isn’t as simple as new homes being bad and old homes being good. Poor construction has been a problem for decades, not just recently.

New homes do have some advantages over older ones. They meet modern safety codes and energy efficiency standards that older houses don’t have. Older homes come with their own expensive problems like outdated electrical systems, ductwork, and pipes that break down over time. New owners of older homes spend about $3,900 per year on maintenance and repairs, which is much more than long-term owners pay.

That said, homes built between the 1950s and 1980s also used cheap materials and are hard to repair. Even purchasing property in video games requires careful consideration of features and location. If you decide to buy a new home, experts strongly suggest hiring an independent inspector during construction. This helps catch problems before they get covered up with drywall, exactly like Max warned about in his video.

