FFXIV Housing Lottery Explained: How to Buy a House After Patch 6.1

Final Fantasy XIV has implemented a new feature for those who are trying to get houses and plots of land within the experience. This follows the release of the 6.1 patch which offers an abundance of new things to do for players. However, along with the additions, there have also been changes to existing features such as the housing system which now runs in the form of a housing lottery for obtaining them. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about the FFXIV housing lottery and how to purchase a house with it.

How To Buy A House Through The FFXIV Housing Lottery System

In order to buy a house, you will first have to find a free house/plot of land that you want to get. From that point, you can select the placard that is near the plot. When you do, you will see a button that says ‘Enter Lottery’ and you will want to select this option if you want a chance at getting that particular plot. Further, information will be displayed on when the plot is accepting entries until.

The lottery lasts 9 days and after 5 days of the lottery start, entries will stop and the remaining days will be for the results of the lottery. If you win the lottery, you will get the plot/house. In order to enter a lottery, you have to be level 50 for one class and also ‘Second Lieutenant’ or a higher rank for one of the Grand Companies also. If you are buying/entering the lottery on behalf of your free company, you will have to have been a member for 30 days or more. Now you can go forth with this information and even try and enter the lottery for some houses within Empyreum if you want those houses!

