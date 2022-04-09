Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.1 Patch Notes: All the Biggest Changes

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1, officially titled “Newfound Adventure” is nearly here, giving FFXIV players the first taste of new content since the Endwalker expansion released late last year. While the Pandaemonium raid and other minor new additions like The Exitatron 6000 treasure map dungeon have kept players busy, this is a major new update that will add new story quests, revamp the game’s housing system, and bring huge changes to the A Realm Reborn experience. It’s a huge deal that many FFXIV players have been anticipating, and now it’s nearly here. Here are all the biggest changes in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1

FFXIV Endwalker 6.1 Patch Notes

If you’re looking for the full list of every minor change in Patch 6.1, then check out the official FFXIV website. These are all the major things that you’ll actually care about, however.

10 New Main Scenario Quests Patch 6.1 MSQ begins at The Rising Stones

New Alliance Raid: Myths of the Realm Aglaia is the first part available with Patch 6.1

4 New Role Quests Role quests begin at Radz-at-Han

New Dungeon: ??? (Unlocked via MSQ) The Dungeon name has yet to be revealed.

New PVP Mode: Crystalline Conflict This is a 5v5 payload escort mode with a ranked mode available.

New Trial: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria This is the Extreme version of the final Endwalker trial.

New Unreal Trial: Ultima’s Bane This Unreal Trial replaces The Whorleater.

Adventurer Plates Added These are calling cards that display player info.

New Land Available for Purchase in Empyreum (Ishgard Housing Ward) The Ishgardian Restoration finally pays off.

Housing Lottery System Added Housing is slightly fairer!

Endwalker New Game+ Added Relive the game’s climactic conclusion.

Duty Support System Added Play through ARR Dungeons with NPC allies like the Trust system in Shadowbringers.

The Unending Codex Added Catch up on your lore!

New Emotes Nothing much, just a fist grab and weapon drawing/sheathing.

New Hairstyles for Viera and Hrothgar New (slightly cursed) haircuts are available for both races.

Sightseeing Log Changes Gorgeous vistas await!

GARO Collaboration Gear Returns With New Job Equipment The collab returns with GNB and RPR gear.

New Mounts The Nier Pod Unit, Endsinger’s Aria mount, and more are available.

New Minions A Pomeranian, Kangaroo, and more await.

New Items and Crafting Recipes These will be detailed at a later date, but get your glamour plates ready!



As stated above, this is a gigantic update. It’s the first major patch since the release of Endwalker, so fans are understandably excited. The full list of patch notes details even more changes, such as the division of The Praetorium, so check those out if you want more information. The new MSQ additions, Alliance Raid, and PVP mode are the main highlights of the update though, and those are all you really need to know about right now.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.