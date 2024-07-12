Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Fighting Game Adds Feitan To Official Roster

Being one of the most highly anticipated fighting games based on an anime series ever conceived, Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact has had an impressive marketing run and has shown off a number of fan-favorite characters that will be joining the 3v3 fighting game’s roster.

Obvious favorites like Gon, Killua, Bisky, Chrollo, Leorio, Kurapika, and Hisoka, to name a few, have already found their home on the Nen x Impact roster, but a new Phantom Troupe member will be coming to the title.

Feitan Makes It To Nen x Impact In an Exciting New Trailer

In a new trailer uploaded by Bushiroad and Arc System Works, Feitan’s moveset and flashy animations are shown off in gameplay clips, including his intro animations. True to how he appears in the anime and manga, Feitan has his signature umbrella sword and all his usual edgy flare in tact for Nen x Impact.

While Hunter x Hunter may currently be in an indefinite hiatus due to Togashi’s health, it seems as though the series is slowly making a comeback, as indicated by the mangaka’s recent X posts and the upcoming fighting game.

