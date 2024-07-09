Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War official artwork showcasing Ichigo holding a sword in between his eyes while staring forward
Studio Pierrot
Category:
Anime
Manga

‘Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War’ Announces New Information & Release Window

The Thousand Year Blood War's ongoing anime looks better with each new installment.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|
Published: Jul 9, 2024 10:29 am

With the return of one of the shonen “Big 3” making a huge impact when it released in 2022, Bleach has returned to reclaim its throne once again with the third part of Thousand Year Blood War, which will finally release in October.

Recommended Videos

Adapted from the final arc in the original manga, which was originally quite controversial due to the story feeling rushed because of Tite Kubo’s health and ongoing pressure from Shonen Jump magazine, the anime adaptation has revitalized the story and truly made it something worth remembering.

Everything We Know About ‘Thousand Year Blood War’ Part 3

Bleach-Thousand-Year-Blood-War-official-artwork-of-Rukia-looking-forward-with-a-concerned-expression
Studio Pierrot

As confirmed during their Anime Expo 2024 panel, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will be returning in full swing in October 2024. With a flashy new trailer and visuals courtesy of Studio Pierrot and their freshly rebranded Pierrot Films, the next installment in the anime looks even more phenomenal than Parts 1 and 2.

The team working on Thousand Year Blood War are similarly enthusiastic, sharing their thoughts on X, courtesy of Viz Media’s official account:

As well as a new key visual, that especially observant fans may recognize as a recreation of official artwork drawn by Kubo all the way back in 2003.

With their still being a few months left before part 3, there’s never been a better time for new and returning fans of the series. Part 1 and Part 2 can be streamed on Amazon Prime, and Tite Kubo’s original manga can be purchased in print and digital through Viz directly, or on Amazon.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.