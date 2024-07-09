‘Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War’ Announces New Information & Release Window

With the return of one of the shonen “Big 3” making a huge impact when it released in 2022, Bleach has returned to reclaim its throne once again with the third part of Thousand Year Blood War, which will finally release in October.

Recommended Videos

Adapted from the final arc in the original manga, which was originally quite controversial due to the story feeling rushed because of Tite Kubo’s health and ongoing pressure from Shonen Jump magazine, the anime adaptation has revitalized the story and truly made it something worth remembering.

Everything We Know About ‘Thousand Year Blood War’ Part 3

Studio Pierrot

As confirmed during their Anime Expo 2024 panel, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will be returning in full swing in October 2024. With a flashy new trailer and visuals courtesy of Studio Pierrot and their freshly rebranded Pierrot Films, the next installment in the anime looks even more phenomenal than Parts 1 and 2.

The team working on Thousand Year Blood War are similarly enthusiastic, sharing their thoughts on X, courtesy of Viz Media’s official account:

“Part 3 will show some brand-new, never-before-seen BLEACH content!”



Comments on #BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 — The Conflict delivered from the production staff! ⚔️ #BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/BfqiJud69a — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 6, 2024

As well as a new key visual, that especially observant fans may recognize as a recreation of official artwork drawn by Kubo all the way back in 2003.

With their still being a few months left before part 3, there’s never been a better time for new and returning fans of the series. Part 1 and Part 2 can be streamed on Amazon Prime, and Tite Kubo’s original manga can be purchased in print and digital through Viz directly, or on Amazon.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy