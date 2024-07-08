‘Omniscient Reader’ Anime Adaptation Officially Announced at Anime Expo

After the resounding success of Solo Leveling, it’s no surprise that anime fans would begin to see more adaptations of popular manhwa than ever before. While it’s been rumored for quite some time, it’s been made official that an anime adaptation of Omniscient Reader is finally in production.

The web novel, which was later adapted into a manhwa (or Korean webtoon), follows Dokja, an average office worker whose one and only hobby is reading a web novel titled Three Ways To Survive the Apocalypse. To his dismay – the story in the novel begins to become a reality, and he seems to be one of the only people who knows how to stop whatever’s happening.

Everything That’s Been Revealed About the Omniscient Reader Anime

While the anime adaptation has been licensed by Aniplex and will be streaming on Crunchyroll, there’s been no official word at this time what studio will be animating the project. Expectations are understandably high for the anime, given the original property is a fan-favorite among community members.

Again, given the recent success of Solo Leveling and Tower of God, it’s exciting to see the anime industry entering a new era of embracing Korean manhwa as viable properties for anime adaptations, given how much the webtoon and webnovel industries respectively have grown in recent years.

