Infamous Harem Series ‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ Announces New Season & Video Game

Harem anime have existed about as long as the medium itself has, and while their are plenty of stand out series that master the classic formula, there are plenty of others that just can’t.

One of the most notorious modern examples of an infamous harem series is Rent-a-Girlfriend, based on the original manga by Reiji Miyajima, a mangaka that’s managed to make himself just as controversial as his magnum opus.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 Enters Production With a Video Game Adaptation On the Way

With an admittedly adorable announcement illustration showing the series’ two leads holding hands, it’s official – Rent-a-Girlfriend is coming back for a fourth season. Despite ongoing controversy surrounding the series, including the mangaka’s use of AI in some of his recent work, it seems Chizuru and the rest of the girls are here to stay. As of writing, there’s no word on when exactly the season will air aside from it being planned for 2025.

In addition to a new season, Rent-a-Girlfriend will also be receiving a video game adaptation. The game will be releasing on both PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and its tentative English title is Rent-A-Girlfriend: The Girl of the Horizon and a Swimsuit. Pre-orders open August 5, 2024 in Japan, and the development team, MAGES, promises to reveal additional information about the game on the same day. The basic premise of the upcoming title is that it’s a completely original story taking place on an island, where each of the five main heroines will work part-time jobs.

