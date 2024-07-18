Overwatch Announces New Hero ‘Juno’ – Available To Play For Free This Coming Weekend

Overwatch has officially announced the latest hero coming to the Overwatch 2 roster – and she’s way cuter than a ybody could have anticipated.

Recommended Videos

The support hero, officially dubbed Juno, is coming to the game soon, and for a limited time players will be able to try out the new support hero for free.

Everything We Know About Juno the Space Ranger

3, 2, 1, blast off with our newest Support hero, Juno! 🚀



Hop in and play as her for a limited-time July 19 through July 21 👩‍🚀✨ pic.twitter.com/NFAt0wThAp — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 18, 2024

In addition to being voiced by Xanthe Huynh of Persona fame, in the official release trailer showing off the new support hero, players got a chance to check out Juno’s abilities.

Image: @PlayOverwatch on X

The hero’s kit is filled with fun new abilities that compliment her space ranger-persona, including being able to use her primary fire to heal allies while dealing damage, a secondary fire that that can lock on to fire homing projectiles that heal allies and do damage, and an ultimate that calls down a ray to heal her allies and provide a damage buff.

Juno’s other abilities include Glide Boost, which allows her to glide horizontally, increasing her movement speed; Hyper Ring, that deploys a ring increasing the movement speed of her allies; and Martian Overboots – a super fun looking passive that gives Juno the ability to glide and hover while airborne.

The limited time trial to check out the hero for free will be taking place from July 19 to July 21, 2024.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy