Pokimane Opens Up About Turning Down “Life-Changing” YouTube Offer For Twitch

During one of the latest episodes of the Sweet ‘n’ Sour Podcast with LilyPichu, Pokimane opened up about a contact YouTube had presented her with to stream on their platform, that she ultimately turned down to stay on Twitch.

Pokimane has undoubtedly maintained her status as one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch ever since her rise to fame in 2016, averaging upwards of 10k viewers every time she goes live. The offer was allegedly so grand, the streamer got her manager involved to try and hash something out with Twitch.

Preferring to stay on Twitch, Pokimane got her manager involved to try and figure out a number to stay on the platform without feeling as though she was missing out on what YouTube presented her with.

Like, I can’t say no to life-changing money like that, especially when the other offer isn’t really comparable. Pokimane

Apparently, Pokimane’s manager was able to get her on the phone with a Twitch executive, and after a considerable amount of back-and-forth, the Twitch employee asked, “What’s your number?” and ultimately matched YouTube’s offer.

Once she got in contact with YouTube to break the news, the video hosting site increased the offer, but Pokimane chose loyalty, telling them she gave Twitch her word.

I’m kind of an idiot maybe, because I was like ‘No, no, no. I can’t. I gave them my word.’ Pokimane

Interestingly, she’s now distanced herself from streaming exclusively on Twitch. As of January 2024, Pokimane revealed that she’s emotionally distanced herself from the site, saying the platform is messy and disorganized.

