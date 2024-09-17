Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Collage style photo of Jason Mamoa and Valkyrae
Category:
Entertainment
Culture
Movies & TV

Popular Streamer Valkyrae Calls Out Jason Mamoa For Mistreating the Minecraft Movie Crew

Is this really what he's like behind the scenes?
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 17, 2024 01:57 pm

On September 13, popular streamer and YouTube star Valkyrae participated in a live, Hot Ones-esque interview hosted by JasonTheWeen. During the interview, she was asked about her worst experience working with a celebrity or fellow streamer, to which Valkyrae gave a shocking answer.

While she was told she didn’t have to give a name, she very blatantly stated that her worst experience was meeting Jason Mamoa on the set of the Minecraft movie.

official-photo-of-Valkyrae-from-2024

I just saw him mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense scene, and it was a very emotional scene, so maybe he was still in character.

Valkyrae

She said that she witnessed the alleged incident while on set for a cameo in the film, and went on to describe how it seemed like a bad work environment for everyone involved in the filmmaking process.

Ever since the initial trailer for the Minecraft movie dropped, fans of the game have responded with mostly negative feedback, citing how jarring the mix of live action characters and animated environments look on screen. Jason Mamoa hasn’t responded to Valkyrae’s claims regarding his on-screen behavior.

Source: Dexerto

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.