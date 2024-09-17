Popular Streamer Valkyrae Calls Out Jason Mamoa For Mistreating the Minecraft Movie Crew

On September 13, popular streamer and YouTube star Valkyrae participated in a live, Hot Ones-esque interview hosted by JasonTheWeen. During the interview, she was asked about her worst experience working with a celebrity or fellow streamer, to which Valkyrae gave a shocking answer.

While she was told she didn’t have to give a name, she very blatantly stated that her worst experience was meeting Jason Mamoa on the set of the Minecraft movie.

I just saw him mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense scene, and it was a very emotional scene, so maybe he was still in character. Valkyrae

She said that she witnessed the alleged incident while on set for a cameo in the film, and went on to describe how it seemed like a bad work environment for everyone involved in the filmmaking process.

Ever since the initial trailer for the Minecraft movie dropped, fans of the game have responded with mostly negative feedback, citing how jarring the mix of live action characters and animated environments look on screen. Jason Mamoa hasn’t responded to Valkyrae’s claims regarding his on-screen behavior.

Source: Dexerto

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy