Asmongold Weighs In On Latest Kai Cenat Feud: “Ninja is a bad loser”

Early in May 2024, Ninja started beef with fellow streamer and content creator Kai Cenat after his successful Elden Ring stream. Ninja, while reacting to the stream, made a series of backhanded remarks, including:

He does what I could have done if I’d just stayed home and streamed. Ninja

The streamer goes on to say how he could replicate Kai’s success if he didn’t go to any outside industry events, “putting in crazy work” to make his streams “unique”. Obviously, fans didn’t love the comments, with many agreeing that the behavior reeked of bitterness. Kai Cenat echoed a similar sentiment, stating that he used to respect Ninja before hearing what he said about him.

The beef wasn’t exactly squashed, though, because in late August 2024, Ninja had more to say about Kai Cenat, with a compilation video being released revealing that Ninja has made a series of comments about Kai Cenat purposefully losing a Minecraft marathon for the entertainment value.

https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1827542421640515688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1827542421640515688%7Ctwgr%5Eadc07bdeb286a1d34795eb2d373a4fedee53725a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dexerto.com%2Ftwitch%2Fex-twitch-employee-responds-to-dr-disrespects-threats-for-leaking-ban-details-2893103%2F

Asmongold weighed in on Ninja’s comments, saying that he feels as though Ninja can’t handle the competition.

Ninja seems to be a bad loser, and I think because of that, people keep trying to bait him for reactions when somebody does something that Ninja didn’t do… The problem is, he takes it too seriously. Asmongold

In his response video, Asmongold made it clear whose side he’s on, maintaining that he supports Kai Cenat and his metoric rise to fame over the last year. Ninja hasn’t responded to any of Asmongold’s comments regarding him being a sore loser as of writing.

