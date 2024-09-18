“Deplorable”: MrBeast’s Game Show Is In Hot Water Following Massive Lawsuit

A once extremely popular internet personality who had managed to sty out of hot water for a majority of his career, MrBeast’s fall from grace in 2024 has been truly historic.

Fans of the influencer have been uncovering some not-so-benevolent traits regarding MrBeast’s business practices, with many ex-employees speaking out against him, claiming that the creator has fostered a toxic working environment.

The recent allegations against MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) have come to a head following a lawsuit against himself and Amazon over the conditions of his upcoming “Beast Games” show, with many comparing it to the catastrophic Fyre Festival.

The complaint was initially filed on September 16, 2024 in the LA Superior Court, with contestants who took part in the Beast Games, citing inhuman working conditions and chronic mistreatment, including allegations of sexual misconduct occurring on set, as well as the production’s failure to pay staff minimum wage. The five contestants filing against MrBeast are redacted – but raises some truly disturbing allegations about the show’s conditions.

Several contestants [were] up hospitalized, while others reported suffering physical and mental complications while being subjected to chronic mistreatment, degradation and, for the female contestants, hostile working conditions. A statement from the lawsuit filed against MrBeast & Amazon

In addition to the identities of those filing against MrBeast being kept confidential, many of the details regarding the abuse contestants endured is also private, especially details regarding the onset sexual assault allegations.

The female contestants particularly and collectively suffered. A statement from the lawsuit filed against MrBeast & Amazon

This news couldn’t have come at a worse time, since MrBeast just announced a new collaboration with Logan Paul and KSI on their new “Lunchly” product launch, a premade meal aimed at providing a healthier alternative to Lunchables.

