Compete for $1,000,000 USD in the Fortnite MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge

MrBeast is coming to Fortnite this week as well as a new challenge where you could win $1,000,000 USD in real life. MrBeast was first seen in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 trailer and is now finally coming to the game. Here is everything you need to know about MrBeast and how to win $1,000,000 USD in Fortnite.

How to Compete for $1,000,000 USD in Fortnite

The way to compete for $1,000,000 USD in Fortnite is to play the MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge. The MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge is a creative island made by Atlas Creative. You will be able to find the map in the “Fortnite Competitive” Discover row. If you can’t find it, the island code is 7990-6907-8565.

To be counted in the contest, you need to have a two-factor authentication enabled and verified on your Epic account. You also need to be at least level 15, so complete quests as level up as quickly as you can if you aren’t there yet.

The MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge goes live on December 13 at 9am ET and ends on December 17 at 12pm ET. In this game mode, you’ll need to collect coins, avoid hazards, and survive extreme challenges to earn points. The goal is to earn as many points as you can before the time runs out.

While you’ll have four days to practice, the real competition for $1,000,000 USD runs from December 17 12pm ET to 3pm ET. On December 17, you’ll have three hours to play the MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge as many times as you can. The player with the highest score in the world will earn one million dollars.

The top 100,000 players will get a Beast Brell Umbrella. All players can complete the MrBeast Extreme Survival Quests and get the MrBeast Gaming Spray and the MrBeast Survival Games Loading Screen.

MrBeast Skins Release Date

Two MrBeast skins will be available to purchase in the Item Shop. They are called MrBeast and MrBeast6000. They will both be available starting on December 14 at 7pm ET. The regular MrBeast skin comes with the MrBeast Outfit with a hat-on hat-off option, a MrBeast Smasher Pickaxe, and a Beast Backdrop Wrap.

The MrBeast 6000 Outfit is an anime skin that has a robot mask option, a reactive Prize Package Back Bling, and the Wrapped and Revved Glider. Though it isn’t confirmed, we guess that these MrBeast packages will cost around 1,500 V-Bucks each.

And that is everything you need to know about the MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite and how to compete for $1,000,000 USD. Good luck with the competition!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022