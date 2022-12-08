Fortnite x MrBeast Skin: Release Date, Price, and Everything We Know

In the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 trailer, MrBeast, AKA Jimmy Donaldson, was seen getting dragged into the new island along with Hulk. If you don’t know, MrBeast is one of the biggest YouTube content creators. He currently has 117 million subscribers and is known for giving away money, cars, planes, and even islands. Here is when you can expect the MrBeast skin to come to Fortnite.

Fortnite MrBeast Skin Release Date

Epic Games has confirmed that the MrBeast skin will enter the Fortnite Item Shop around the same time as My Hero Academia. This is huge news since the My Hero Academia skins are rumored to release around December 16, 2022.

To reiterate, the MrBeast Fortnite skin will be available around the middle of December. Our guess is that the skin will enter the Item Shop around the weekly update which would be December 15 or December 20.

Fortnite MrBeast Skin V-Bucks Price

Though it could be discounted right when it comes out, the Fortnite MrBeast skin is likely going to cost around 1,500 V-Bucks. Though this isn’t confirmed, this is the usual price for standalone skins that are as unique as the MrBeast skin.

Players have guessed that a MrBeast cosmetic pack will be available for purchase. If this is true, the MrBeast bundle could cost around 2,500 V-Bucks or higher. Start saving up your V-Bucks now so that you can get the MrBeast skin in Fortnite.

Though MrBeast is known for giving, it is extremely unlikely that Epic Games will give us MrBeast for free. However, if you are feeling generous during the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 event, you can gift the MrBeast skin to one of your friends.

And that is everything we know about the MrBeast skin in Fortnite. You can redeem V-Bucks and free cosmetics with Fortnite codes now or work your way through quests like defeating the Ageless Champion to get V-Bucks on the Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available now for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022