Fortnite’s Hulk Skin is Coming Sooner Than You Think

The Incredible Hulk was teased during the Fortnite Fracture Chapter 3 finale event, but now that Chapter 4 Season 1 is officially underway, Bruce Banner and his angry green alter ego are nowhere to be found. The Fracture event and Chapter 4 trailer also teased several other crossover skins including MrBeast, Geralt of Rivia, Deku from My Hero Academia, and more. Only a handful of these are available in the Item Shop or Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass though, so where are the rest of them and, more importantly, when is the Hulk coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite Hulk Skin Release Date

The Hulk is coming to Fortnite on Thursday, December 8. He’ll hit the Item Shop when it refreshes that evening and will likely cost 2,000 V-Bucks like most other Marvel crossover skins. Hulk will also most likely come with a back bling and harvesting tool in a bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks or a similar price given Fortnite’s crossover history.

🧐



Creadores de Contenido recibirán a Hulk el día miércoles y estará disponible en la tienda el jueves, 8 de diciembre.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/7bUyedDYD3 — NotPalo (@NotPaloleaks) December 5, 2022

This news comes from Fortnite leaker NotPaloLeaks, who posted that content creators would be receiving the Hulk skin a day early on Wednesday, December 7 before its full release the following day. This is a common marketing tactic used by Epic Games, so it makes sense that some people would get the Hulk skin early. The skin will also be decrypted when it is delivered to content creators, so expect to get a good look at Hulk’s high-quality model in the next few days.

The Hulk is just one of many crossover skins teased for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Geralt of Rivia and the Doom Slayer are already in the game as a part of the new Battle Pass, and MrBeast will be coming to the Item Shop as an Icon Series skin sometime after Hulk. Multiple other teased/leaked features are also missing from the game right now, but those will likely be added as the season progresses. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is a great time to jump into the game if you haven’t already, and the new graphics powered by Unreal Engine 5.1 are a sight to behold.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022