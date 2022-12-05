Unreal Engine 5.1 Makes Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Look Like Genshin Impact

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has used Unreal Engine 5.1 to update the graphics and it now looks like Genshin Impact. If you are unfamiliar with Genshin Impact, it features vibrant anime-inspired colors, textures, and landscapes that are breathtaking. Comparing Fortnite’s improved graphics to Genshin Impact is high praise.

Though Genshin Impact uses the Unity Engine instead of the Unreal Engine that Fortnite uses, the vibrant pop of colors and shady shadows mimic the anime art style of Genshin Impact. Though there are plenty of new features to enjoy, Unreal Engine 5.1 makes Fortnite one of the best-looking games out right now.

Fortnite uses the high detail and advanced lighting effects of Unreal Engine 5.1 to make the new map look truly impressive. Because Unreal Engine 5.1 increases the number of polygons every element has, features like the flying Kinetic Ore can be achieved.

For lighting, the technical terms Unreal Engine 5.1 uses in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 are Lumen and Virtual Shadow Maps. Lumen creates real-time global illumination provided by the natural day and night cycle in the game. Light scatters and reflects off of surfaces to illuminate rooms and the environment in general.

Virtual Shadow Maps is what allows for high-definition shadows from every leaf, building, and statue. As you drop from the bus, you may notice how detailed and beautiful the shadows look as you approach a Hot Spot.

There is also ray tracing in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 thanks to Unreal Engine 5.1. This means that reflections off of water and bouncing light are enhanced. Again, if you noticed how the map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 pops more and looks more anime like Genshin Impact, it is because of Unreal Engine 5.1.

While looting up with the best weapons is necessary to win in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, driving around the gorgeous environment on the new Dirt Bikes, soaking in the beauty that Unreal Engine 5.1 is capable of is a lot of fun.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022