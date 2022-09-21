Fortnite Weapon Tier List: The Best Guns in Fortnite

Each season weapons get vaulted and unvalued in Fortnite. Naturally, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has some brand new weapons for us to enjoy while taking away some fan favorites for a time. With a brand new mix-up of weapons, it is time to rank the best weapons in Fortnite. So, without further adieu, here is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 weapons tier list.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Weapons – S Tier

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

DMR

Prime Shotgun

Currently, the best guns in Fortnite are the DMR, the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper, and the Prime Shotgun. The meta of Fortnite is getting the high ground and sniping or rushing in and eliminating your enemy quickly with a shotgun.

With the recent buff to snipers, the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper can get one-shot kills with headshots which is insanely powerful. If you have trouble landing your shots, the DMR has a more forgiving fire rate but doesn’t hit as hard. The Prime Shotgun only has four shots to one magazine but is very strong.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Weapons – A Tier

Hammer Assault Rifle

EvoChrome Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Rapid-Fire SMG

Suppressed SMG

EvoChrome Burst Rifle

In the A Tier, we have a few shotguns, a few assault rifles, and a few SMGs. The Hammer Assault Rifle is the best AR choice in the game for steady and consistent shots. Up next are the two shotguns. While the EvoChrome Shotgun is really good, you need to evolve it to be better than other shotguns. The new Lever Action Shotgun is also a great choice as it is more forgiving with missed shots than the Prime Shotgun.

The two SMGs are A Tier and just depend on your taste. The Rapid-Fire SMG is a very good SMG, but it has a hard-to-control recoil. The Suppressed SMG is just as good but fires slower and steadier. Lastly, we have the EvoChrome Burst Rifle that, like the EvoChrome Shotgun, is really good once it evolves. If you want a fully evolved EvoChrome Burst Rifle, defeat the Herald and take her gun.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Weapons – B Tier

Ranger Assault Rifle

Sidearm Pistol

Lastly, we have the Ranger Assault Rifle and the Sidearm Pistol. The Rangel Assault Rifle is a decent AR but it isn’t nearly as good as the others available this season. And for the Sidearm Pistol, it works fine if you need a gun in the beginning, but it is one to toss for anything better as soon as possible.

And those are all of the weapons and their rankings in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. If you want to gear up for Halloween by rocking the best Halloween skins in Fortnite or are looking for general weekly quest help like how to get all of the Reboot Rally items, visit our Fortnite page for more.

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2022