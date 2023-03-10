Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you bored of using the same old Assault Rifle or SMG to finish off your enemies? Well, you’re in luck because Fortnite’s latest season has brought the Kinetic Blade in the game. This powerful melee weapon can knock back enemies to help secure victory royale. But how do you even find this weapon and pull that off? Here’s everything you need to know about the Kinetic Blade, from where to find it and how to use it.

How to Get a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite

The first way to obtain a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite is by looting. Players can find the Kinetic Blade scattered around the map in lootable objects such as chests and supply drops. There’s also a chance that you’ll find a Kinetic Blade lying on the ground.

Another way to get a Kinetic Blade is by looting it from other players. When you see someone holding this blade, use a long-range weapon to take them out from a safe distance. After defeating them, the Kinetic Blade they dropped on the ground is all yours.

How to Knock Back Players with a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite

The Kinetic Blade is a melee weapon capable of knocking back and performing a dash attack on other players. To knock an enemy with a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite, you’ll need to aim it at them, then hit left-click. Doing this will cause your character to slash your enemy and knock them backward, allowing you to create space for yourself and disrupt their aim.

As for the dash attack, you’ll only need to press right-click to pull this off. This will cause your character to lunge forward and attack your enemy simultaneously. Again, you’ll want to ensure you have correctly aligned the Blade first with your opponent’s position when doing this. When using the Kinetic Blade, it’s important to remember that it has a limited range. So, you’ll need to stay within range of your opponent to hit them with the weapon.

Now that you know how to knock back players with a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite, you can create some interesting combos with other weapons. For example, you can knock your enemy away, then finish them off with the dash attack or use a mid to long-range weapon afterward. Try out all the new weapons, and mix and match until you find the one that suits your playstyle.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023