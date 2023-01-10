Where to Find the Burst Assault Rifle in Fortnite

Epic Games has just dropped a new Burst Assault Rifle into Fortnite. This weapon has come and gone in the past, but now, in Chapter 4 Season 1, this beloved AR is back. If you’re looking to catch fish to complete your weekly quests, you took the wrong turn. This guide is for everyone who wants to know about the new Burst Assault Rifle in Fortnite and where to find it.

How to Find the Burst AR in Fortnite

With the new Fortnite weekly reset date and time in Chapter 4 Season 1, today is when new things like weekly quests, Midseason drops, and new updates come into the game. The new Burst Assault Rifle fits under that umbrella which is why you can find the new Burst Assault Rifle now in Fortnite.

Though it all comes down to RNG, which stands for random number generator, getting a Burst Assault Rifle can be easier than finding a Shockwave Hammer. The Burst Assault Rifle can be found as ground loot, in chests, and in supply drops.

Much like any other weapon in the weapon pool, you have a chance of finding the new Burst Assault Rifle just about anywhere else you can find weapons. There is no one spot that has more Burst Assault Rifles than others, but a great strategy is to try and capture claim points because some great loot can be scored that way.

That is everything we know and you need to know about the Burst AR in Fortnite. New weapons come and go which means it isn’t odd to see another weapon enter the weapon pool midseason. If you happen to get your hands on a Burst Assault Rifle, then you’ll want to tame a wolf or two to really mob on your enemies.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023