Easy Method to Tame Wolves in a Single Match in Fortnite

One of the new weekly quests in Fortnite requires us to tame wolves in a single match. Unlike the catch fish quest, luckily we only need to tame two wolves in one match once since it isn’t a five-step quest. Here is how to tame two wolves in one match in Fortnite.

Where to Find Wolves in Fortnite Chapter 4

If you can’t find a Shockwave Hammer because of all the back and forth with Epic Games, wolves are the next best way to move around the map. Yeah, boars are cool, but wolves just have a deadlier look to them. The hardest part about this quest is finding a wolf.

To find wolves in Fortnite easily, drop in at Slappy Shores or Faulty Splits and search the green forest regions around them. Though wolves can be found in various parts of the map, if you want a surefire way of getting a wolf, these are the best places.

When I dropped into Slappy Shores, while looting there a wolf came up to me and made things easy. Hopefully, this happens to you, but it just goes to show how easy it is to tame a wolf if you go to Slappy Shores or Faulty Splits and search the woods.

Once you have found a wolf, all you have to do to tame it is jump on its back. From there, you can easily ride around the map on wolfback and look for another wolf to tame. Once another wolf is located, jump off of yours and jump onto the new one.

And just like that, you’ve completed this tame two wolves quest in Fortnite. Congratulations! You are now the proud owner of 16K XP. With that, you’re one step closer to unlocking the next Midseason drop skin.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023