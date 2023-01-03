Are you wondering when the first Fortnite midseason drop will be available so you can begin to unlock those fun styles for your favorite characters? We don’t blame you because Epic Games has hinted at some pretty fun styles you can earn, ranging from Epic to Legendary to Gaming Legend Series, that will add flair to your characters. So when can you start earning these styles, and what do you have to do in-game? Here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite midseason drops: start time, skin unlocks, quests, and more.

Fortnite Midseason Drops: Start Time, Skin Unlocks, Quests, and More

Fornite midseason drops start on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, and will begin with the Sunlit Selene style. New skins will be unlocked every week following the initial release until January 31 for five skins in total.

Unlock the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass You can purchase this season’s Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks

Have each character’s dedicated skins Each unlocked style matches the specific skin of the character

Gain 10 account levels on the date each skin is released. For Example, if your account level is level 100, you need to reach level 110 to unlock the Sunlit Selene skin. You would then need to earn an additional 10 account levels when the Thrasher Massai skin is released. Levels earned in-between release dates do not count.



Selene (Sunlit style)

Release : January 3

: January 3 Skin Rarity: Epic

Massai (Thrasher style)

Release : January 10

: January 10 Skin Rarity: Epic

Doom Slayer (Ember Armor style)

Release : January 17

: January 17 Skin Rarity: Gaming Legends Series

Dusty (Away Game style)

Release : January 24

: January 24 Skin Rarity: Epic

Nezumi (Ascension style)

Release : January 31

: January 31 Skin Rarity: Legendary

Additionally, suppose you previously unlocked Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher by completing challenges. In that case, you will now gain access to his harvesting tool called Black bling, plus 8 other The Witcher cosmetics.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023