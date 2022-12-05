These Fortnite Features Are Still Missing in Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite players have received lots of content from Epic Games throughout 2022. Every Fortnite update has improved the game and is one of the many reasons players have stuck with the Battle Royale competing with titles like Apex Legends and Warzone 2.0. Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 launched recently, but it did not deliver all that was promised in its latest trailer, and a known leaker shared in detail what is missing so far.

On December 5, the official Hypex Twitter profile tweeted about Fortnite’s missing features in Chapter 4 Season 1. According to the tweet and the screenshots shared by the user, Fortnite’s Chapter 4, Season 1 has some missing features, and sadly, is more than one. According to the leaker, Chapter 4 Season 1 does not feature the previously leaked First-Person Mode, Oathbound Owl/Drone, Deku’s Detroit Smash Mythic, Deployable Shield Wall & Equipable Shield Wall.

UPCOMING THINGS TEASED IN THE TRAILER 🔥 #FortniteChapter4



– Deku's Detroit Smash Mythic (Fortnite x My Hero Academia)

– First-Person Mode (Leaked last season)

– Deployable Shield Wall & Equipable Shield Wall

– Oathbound Owl/Drone (Reveals enemies)

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 launched on December 4, so Epic Games has lots of time to add these features in a mid-season update. Many Fortnite players have been enjoying the latest update and have praised all over Reddit and Twitter the cosmetic items featured in the season.

Many players are surprised about the new DoomSlayer, and Geralt of Rivia skins. Many Fortnite fans are avid gamers and will appreciate having the option of playing as Doomslayer and Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite.

Besides these impressive new skins, Fortnite looks better than ever. Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 lets users experience all the features available with Unreal Engine’s Update 5.1.

Now Fortnite looks like a different game, the colors are more vibrant, and the shadows look great in comparison to the previous build of the game. Luckily this update will affect all players no matter on which platform they play the game, so get ready to experience Fortnite like never before.

As with previous seasons, Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 features a Battle Pass. Every time a new battle pass comes out, thousands of players are hesitant about getting it, and for a good reason. Many developers do not put enough effort into them and offer them to players to make a quick sale. If you are not sure about getting Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass, read our article and find out if it is worth it.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information about the game, go to the official Fortnite Twitter account.

