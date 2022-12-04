Is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Worth It?

Fortnite players are very familiar with how the Battle Pass system works at this point and Chapter 4 Season 1 is no exception as people have already begun to think if they should buy it or not. Of course, they have to also decide if it’s worth leveling up fully to get each and every reward from the pass itself. Some players are notably more focused on learning the simpler tasks in the Season such as how to hurdle in the game but for those who are a bit of a collector — the battle pass will be likely more on their minds. This article will take you through if the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass is worth it.

Is the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass in Fortnite Worth it?

The Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass in our opinion is absolutely worth it. There are one hundred rewards in total to claim (this number includes the free rewards) with plenty of interesting skins. All of the Chapter 4 Season 1 skins are varied enough that there is a lot to add to your collection that will keep it even fresher. Not only that but there will be extra rewards added later in the season for people such as even more skins so if you are a skin lover for Fortnite, the Battle Pass is especially worth it.

Over the years there have been a lot of skins added and the full list of skins in Fortnite is extremely expansive. Along with the skins included in the battle pass, you can expect 1500 V-Bucks in total while you work your way through the entire pack since there are lots of 100 V-Buck rewards. Of course, cosmetics and emotes are also on offer as always among much more.

How Much Does the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Cost?

The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks in-game to buy so thankfully there isn’t too high a price to actually acquire the Battle Pass itself. This makes it worth it even further so if you are still on the fence then you may not be for very much longer.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022