How to Hurdle in Fortnite

Yes, you read that right. You can now Hurdle in Fortnite. Hurdling is a new mechanic that Epic Games introduced in Chapter 4 Season 1. This mechanic will allow you to run over obstacles in the game.

Epic Games has recently been focusing on some really fast-paced gameplay in Fortnite. When the “No Builds” mode was first introduced, the developers introduced tactical sprinting and mantling to compensate for the lack of building. Hurdling is just another movement mechanic to get added to your skillset.

Over What Obstacles Can you Hurdle in Fortnite?

Unlike mantling, you can only hurdle over objects that are about the knee-length of your character in Fortnite. To get over objects that are any bigger, you will have to mantle. In order to hurdle, you will have to sprint at the object and your character shall automatically jump over it and continue to be in motion.

In fact, you can use this mechanic and quickly drop into a slide as well for some slick evasive maneuvers in the game. Unlike mantling, you won’t lose your momentum if you hurdle over an object in the game. While it will find some usage in the mode where building structures is allowed, hurdling will be more of an asset in the No Builds mode. Not only will you be able to get to cover quickly, you will also be able to get a jump on enemies who are hiding behind small obstacles.

Interestingly enough, this mechanic is also associated with one of the Week Zero quests in the game. Successfully hurdle over a couple of objects and you will be rewarded with some XP for completing this challenge. It’s a nice way to begin the season with some easy challenges, because as we progress through the season, the challenges will keep getting difficult.

While you wait for the Fortnite servers to go live, here are all the weapons that you will come across in the game. Not only that, here’s how you can get the Geralt and the Doom skin in Fortnite. And here’s a list of all the new POIs in the game.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022