How to Complete Match Quests in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 added a ton of fresh content for fans to enjoy, including new Augments, skins, and a new way to complete quests called “Match Quests.” This guide will cover everything you need to know about Match Quests, including what they are and how to complete them.

Completing Match Quests in Fortnite

Match Quests are similar to Daily Quests in Fortnite, where the player has a task to complete. Match Quests are unique, though, since players must complete it during a single match, or else they won’t earn a reward for it. Players can start a Match Quest by picking it at the start of a round, which will then activate it in-game.

To successfully complete the Match Quest, you must complete the task associated with it in a single match, and it cannot be carried over to future rounds of Fortnite. You will have the opportunity to choose between three Match Quests at the beginning of every Fortnite match.

Match Quests Rewards in Fortnite

Players who complete Match Quests during a single match of Fortnite will be rewarded with 5,000 experience points for their effort. At the time of writing, this is the only reward for completing any Match Quest in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1.

This reward can be stacked on top of other quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1, making them worthwhile to complete and opening up the possibility of getting upwards of 20,000 experience points in a single match. For example, say you have a weekly quest to “complete a Match Quest.” You will then be rewarded 5,000 for completing the Match Quest and additional experience points for completing the weekly quest.

The good news is that Match Quests seem simple and don’t require players to go out of their way too much. For example, one Match Quest involves visiting two locations on the map. This is straightforward to achieve and shouldn’t take the player long. Just make sure to always accept Match Quests at the start of the match, and you will earn experience points and level up as fast as possible!

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023