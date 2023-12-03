Fortnite Mod Bench Locations: How to Change Weapon Attachments

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite fans can finally customize their weapons with attachments and mods in Chapter 5 Season 1, but there are only a limited number of Mod Benches across the island. If you’re trying to find a scope for your sniper rifle or complete certain Kickstart Quests, then you’ll need to know where to look.

Thankfully, Mod Benches are super easy to find in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. They’re located in most major POIs, but you won’t be able to reach them without a fight. Here’s where you can find every weapon workbench in Fortnite so you can customize your favorite weapons with new attachments.

Fortnite Weapon Mod Bench Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Weapon Mod Benches are found in Vaults throughout the map in Fortnite. Vaults are guarded by boss enemies, and you’ll need to defeat them and take their keycard in order to gain access. You can find Vaults at the following POIs:

Snooty Steppes

Fencing Fields

Reckless Railways

Grand Glacier

Lavish Lair

These POIs are home to Fortnite Chapter 5’s major bosses like Valeria, Montague, and Peter Griffin from Family Guy. Upon defeat, they’ll drop their Society Medallion and a bunch of loot. After claiming your victory spoils, the Vault’s location will be marked for you and a handy arrow will show you how to reach it.

How to Change Weapon Attachments in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you make your way inside a Vault, you’ll find plenty of loot and a weapon Mod Bench. To change your weapon’s attachments, simply interact with the Mod Bench and you’ll be greeted with a customization menu. Attachments cost Gold Bars so you won’t be able to modify your gear for free, and not every attachment is compatible with every weapon.

At a Mod Bench, you can also remove weapon attachments if you so choose. Prefer to use iron sights with your sniper rifles? You can get rid of that pesky scope for a price. Weapon customization adds a whole new layer to the game, and while normal looted weapons still come with attachments pre-installed, the select few players that manage to fight their way into a Vault will be rewarded with a custom loadout fine-tuned to their play style.

Image: Epic Games

On top of weapon customization and Mod Benches, Fortnite Chapter 5 has changed the game in several other ways. In addition to a refreshed loot pool and a new list of Augments, the latest Fortnite season features a Battle Pass with collaboration skins like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake. There’s a huge Lego collaboration this season as well. If you link your Epic Games and Lego accounts ahead of time, you can secure a free Lego Fortnite skin too!

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023