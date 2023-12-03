How to Unlock Solid Snake in Fortnite

December 3rd, 2023 by Diego Perez
Image: Epic Games

Solid Snake has joined the fight in Fortnite Battle Royale as a part of the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, but this gaming legend isn’t unlocked normally like the rest of the seasonal skins. Acquiring the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite requires a bit more work.

Snake is this season’s bonus skin — just like Geralt of Rivia and Ahsoka Tano from previous seasons — so you’ll need to complete a series of Metal Gear challenges in order to unlock him. These challenges will also reward you with other Metal Gear-themed cosmetics too, including an Old Snake style and Metal Gear Back Bling.

Fortnite Solid Snake Skin Release Date

While Solid Snake is included with the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, he isn’t obtainable right now. The Solid Snake skin will be released on January 23, 2024, roughly halfway into the season. Once he’s available, there will be 12 Metal Gear cosmetics to unlock with the skin and alternate MGS4 style being the biggest rewards.

Image: Epic Games

All Metal Gear Solid Cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 5

You can’t view the Metal Gear Solid cosmetics in-game just yet, but Epic Games has already released images of all the new items that you’ll be able to unlock once Snake releases in January. Here’s a list of what to expect:

  • Solid Snake Skin
  • Raging Raven Glider
  • Combat Knife Pickaxe
  • MGS4 Weapon Wrap
  • Old Snake Style
  • Night Vision Goggles Style
  • Metal Gear Mk. II Back Bling

There are a total of 12 Metal Gear cosmetics though, so expect to see some more minor additions like Emoticons and Sprays that haven’t been showcased yet in promotional materials. There’s a lot of MGS goodness to unlock this season, so hopefully the challenges won’t take too long to complete. You’ll have all season to finish them.

