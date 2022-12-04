How to Get the Geralt Skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

It looks like Epic Games has bagged another collaboration because the Geralt of Rivia Fortnite skin will be seen in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Although this skin will be available from the beginning of the season. , you will have to wait for a decent amount of time before you can get your hands on it.

Can you Get the Geralt Fortnite Skin for Free?

The answer to this question is both a yes and a no. The Geralt Fortnite skin is a part of the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle pass. Now, in order to get this skin, you will have to purchase the Battle pass. This will cost you 950 V-Bucks. If you’ve subscribed to Fortnite Crew then you’ll receive it for free.

Once you’ve received the Battle pass, you will have to wait for around 54 days before you’ll be able to unlock Geralt. He’s got a section of his own, just like the secret skins we’ve seen during the previous seasons. There will be a few quests associated with this Silver haired monster hunter. You will have to complete these quests in order to unlock the associated cosmetics.

The cosmetics include the Geralt Fortnite skin, a harvesting tool, a glider, and some emotes and loading screens. They aren’t that different from what we’ve seen with each and every skin bundle that’s come to the game over the previous season. We’ll update this piece with all the required quests and solutions once they go live in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Other than Geralt of Rivia, we’ll be seeing some other collaborations as well. The servers are currently offline, here’s when they came back up! There’s also a Doom Slayer skin and a My Hero Academia skin which is on the cards.

Fortnite is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022