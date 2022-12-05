How to Activate All Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Augment perks are a brand-new feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Like the Trail Thrasher Dirt Bikes, Augments have the potential to change the way you play each match. While some are better than others, you’ll want to unlock all of the Augments so you have all of the options before you. Here is how to activate and unlock Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

How to Unlock All Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

There are 22 Augments in total in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. They are divided into four categories: Combat, Game Changer, Mobility & Scouting, and Looting.

In a match of Fortnite, you’ll get access to up to four Augments. To activate an Augment, you must survive for a certain amount of time. If you’ve survived for long enough, you’ll get an Augment notification on the right side of the screen. Press the button prompt next to the Augment symbol to activate it.

With the Augment pulled up, you’ll be given a choice between two perks. You can reroll once for free and each time after that costs gold bars.

To unlock new Augments, all you need to do is play the game and activate more Augments. You’ll receive the chance to unlock new Augments randomly. When you see an Augment with a yellow unlock sign, choose that one. After you’ve unlocked it, you’ll have access to it every time you receive an Augment.

After playing, surviving, and activating Augments, you’ll unlock all 22 Augments in no time. It really is only a matter of time before you unlock all the Augment perks in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, so be patient and choose the best weapons so you can survive for longer.

And that is how to activate and unlock all Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Now that you have Augments, you can hunt for a Shockwave Hammer.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022