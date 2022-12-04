Where to Find a Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite has numerous weapons to find in chests across the map however some new weapons that get added require players to quickly think about where to find them such as the Shockwave Hammer. While some are working out if the new battle pass is worth the purchase for Season One of the fourth Chapter, others have been busy enjoying the newer weapons. This article will take you through where to find a Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite Chapter Four Season One.

Finding the Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

The Shockwave Hammer can be found in Oathbound Chests (guaranteed drop) and regular chests (rarer drop) across the map. Finding Oathbound Chests will be your quickest route to getting the hammer, they can be found throughout the Medieval section on the map. This means that hunting around this area will certainly increase the speed at which you find the elusive hammer.

The hammer itself has a beautiful design attached so not only can it cause significant damage and disruption but it also makes sure your combat grace is seen all across the map. This weapon is great to have with you especially near the end of matches when you are one of the final few remaining.

How to Bounce With the Shockwave Hammer

In order to bounce with the hammer continuously you will have to hold down the left trigger (L2, LT, or ZL) of your respective console platform. If you are playing on a PC/laptop then you will need to hold right-click on your mouse. For mobile users, holding the indicated button for bouncing will work. If you just want a single bounce on any of the platforms just press the button prompt once.

There are a ton of new and unvaulted weapons in this season that players can find and acquire so knowing how to take advantage of specific unique weapon traits will always be a benefit.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022