Where to Find Dirt Bikes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

The Trail Thrasher Dirt Bike is a brand new vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 and it is a lot of fun but also very hard to find. After you’ve dropped hot in one of the new Hot Spots, you can begin searching for a Dirt Bike. Here is where to find a Trail Thrasher Dirt Bike in Fortnite.

All Trail Thrasher Dirt Bike Locations in Fortnite

There are a limited number of Trail Thrasher Dirt Bikes in each match of Fortnite. What makes them hard to find is their small size. Cars and trucks are bigger and therefore more easy to find. The Trail Thrasher Dirt Bike, like the new Ex-Caliber Rifle, is a treasure worth seeking.

To find a Trail Thrasher Dirt Bike in Fortnite, land in forest village POIs and search there. Places like Frenzy Field and Faulty Splits are perfect places to find a Dirt Bike. There are many new POIs that have the potential to house a Dirt Bike, but we’ve found more Dirt Bikes in the forest areas.

Trail Thrasher Dirt Bikes can be located inside buildings. To ensure you find a Dirt Bike, look inside sheds and outside houses. If you’re lucky, you will stumble upon a Trail Thrasher Dirt Bike. You can also find a Dirt Bike at a gas station.

Part of the first weekly quests is a quest that requires you to travel a certain distance on a Dirt Bike. This is a five-part quest and every time you complete a step, you’ll get 16K XP. While driving around on a Dirt Bike, you can also knock out the visit new named locations in a single match quest for another 16K XP.

And that is how to find a Dirt Bike in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Remember, be sure to look carefully because Trail Thrasher Dirt Bikes are easy to miss because of their size.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022